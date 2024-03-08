From DEIS School to Barrister: Rebecca Hanratty's Inspirational Journey and Outreach

In an inspiring tale of determination and community support, Rebecca Hanratty, a former pupil of a DEIS (Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools) institution in Castleblaney, Co Monaghan, has realized her dream of becoming a barrister. Inspired by the life of Mary Robinson, Hanratty pursued Law and French at Trinity College Dublin, eventually qualifying as a barrister with the aid of the Denham Fellowship. This fellowship is designed to support individuals from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds by providing financial assistance and mentorship.

Path to the Bar

Rebecca Hanratty's journey to the legal profession was fueled by her early exposure to the world of law and justice. After receiving Mary Robinson's biography as a teenager, Hanratty was inspired to follow in the footsteps of Ireland's first female president and a prominent human rights advocate. Her academic endeavors at Trinity College Dublin laid a solid foundation, while the Denham Fellowship, named after former Chief Justice Susan Denham, offered her the necessary resources and guidance to navigate the competitive field of law.

Empowering Future Generations

Hanratty has since become an advocate for opening doors for students from similar backgrounds. She actively supports the Bar of Ireland's 'Look Into Law' program, which she attended as a Transition Year student nine years ago. The program aims to demystify the legal profession for students from 100 schools, including 27 DEIS schools, providing them with a firsthand look into the career opportunities available in the realm of law. Her involvement underscores a commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion within the legal community.

International Recognition and Future Aspirations

On International Women's Day, Rebecca Hanratty's story was highlighted as a testament to what can be achieved with perseverance and support. Her journey from a DEIS school to practicing barrister not only serves as an inspiration to students from disadvantaged backgrounds but also promotes the idea that a career at the Bar is accessible to everyone. Hanratty hopes that her story will encourage more students to consider law as a viable and rewarding career path, regardless of their socioeconomic status.

Rebecca Hanratty's progression from a DEIS school student to a successful barrister exemplifies the transformative power of education and mentorship. Her story highlights the importance of initiatives like the Denham Fellowship and the 'Look Into Law' program in breaking down barriers to entry into the legal profession. As Hanratty continues to advocate for more inclusive representation within the Bar, her journey serves as a beacon of hope and possibility for aspiring lawyers across Ireland and beyond.