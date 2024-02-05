From DACA Recipient to State Senate Candidate: Cindy Nava's American Dream

Former Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient, Cindy Nava, has tossed her hat into the ring for the New Mexico State Senate. A one-time undocumented immigrant from Mexico, her potential election could set a milestone as one of the first former DACA recipients to clinch an elected office.
A Vision for New Mexico's American Dream
Nava's campaign spotlights the vision of a New Mexico variant of the American Dream, with a special emphasis on delivering world-class education for every child in the state. Brought to New Mexico as a child, Nava's roots run deep in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Her decade-long stint in unpaid work for state lawmakers has armed her with insights into the state's housing issues, a context that is especially pertinent given New Mexico's rank among the poorest states in the U.S.
Politics of Immigrants and Public Service
Nava's political venture forms part of an expanding trend where Democrats are actively grooming DREAMers for public service through a variety of training programs. These efforts underscore the increasing importance of immigrants in shaping public policy and driving the political narrative in an increasingly diverse U.S.
From DACA Recipient to Political Advocate
As a former DACA recipient, Nava's political journey is imbued with her personal experiences of navigating the American system as an undocumented immigrant. Her work in the New Mexico Legislature has been instrumental in bringing attention to education and housing issues in the state. Her unique perspective and experience could be a game-changer, offering a fresh and much-needed viewpoint in the state's political landscape.