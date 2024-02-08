From Critique to Collaboration: Police Minister and Commissioner Forge Unexpected Alliance

In the wake of New Zealand's recent election, a series of text messages between the newly appointed Police Minister, Mark Mitchell, and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster have surfaced under the Official Information Act, revealing an unexpectedly constructive relationship.

From Critique to Collaboration

Before the election, Mitchell's National Party had openly criticized Coster's 'policing by consent' philosophy, advocating instead for a 'back-to-basics' policing model. This stance sparked questions about Coster's job security, especially given Mitchell's publicly expressed anti-gang policy stance.

However, the revealed text messages paint a different picture. They show a professional and courteous interaction between Mitchell and Coster, with discussions ranging from gang activity and protest activities to police operations and graduation ceremonies.

Shared Goals and Mutual Respect

Despite initial hesitance to express confidence in Coster, the communications suggest a constructive relationship has developed, focusing on shared goals to reduce crime and improve public safety.

Mitchell even went as far as releasing a letter of expectations for Coster, outlining National's key policies and emphasizing the need for strong leadership within the police force.

The text messages reveal a shift from critique to collaboration, demonstrating a mutual respect and willingness to engage in dialogue over key issues. Their communication extends into operational discussions and policy development, highlighting their commitment to enhancing the effectiveness of the police force and addressing the challenges of policing in New Zealand.

Towards a Safer Country

The revealed text messages indicate a constructive relationship and a shared dedication to the pursuit of a safer country. As New Zealand navigates its post-election landscape, the collaboration between Mitchell and Coster offers a promising outlook for the nation's law enforcement and public safety.

In an era where division often overshadows unity, the story of Mitchell and Coster serves as a reminder that constructive dialogue and shared goals can pave the way for progress.

As we move forward, their commitment to reducing crime and improving public safety stands as a beacon of hope, underscoring the power of collaboration in forging a safer, more secure future for all New Zealanders.