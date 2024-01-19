From Conflict to Resolution: The Journey of the Ayodhya Dispute

The Ayodhya dispute, a deeply rooted conflict that has influenced Indian politics and society for over a century, began its most significant phase in the 1980s. The Hindu Jagran Manch, a right-wing Hindu organization, passed a resolution in 1983 demanding the liberation of the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, a site both Hindus and Muslims claimed. This call was seconded by a gathering of Hindu saints in Delhi in 1984.

Advertisment

A Political Turn

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a party that emerged in 1980, made this issue integral to its political agenda in 1989, bolstering the dispute's prominence on the national stage. This move coincided with the unlocking of the disputed shrine by a Faizabad court judge in 1986, leading to the formation of the Babri Masjid Action Committee. These events marked a turning point in the dispute, shifting it from a religious conflict to a political one.

Escalation and Consequences

Advertisment

As the 1990s approached, the situation accelerated. Groundbreaking ceremonies for a temple were held in 1989, and a workshop was set up in 1990. The BJP's parliamentary seats increased, reflecting the party's growing influence. The arrest of BJP leader LK Advani during his yatra (chariot journey) and the subsequent firing on kar sevaks (volunteer workers) by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav further stirred tensions. The boiling point came in December 1992, when kar sevaks demolished the Babri Masjid, leading to nationwide communal riots.

The End of the Dispute

Through the rest of the 1990s, the dispute remained unresolved, despite demands for the government to hand over the land to the trust. The deadlock was broken only in 2019, when the Supreme Court ordered the land to be given to a trust for the construction of the Ram Temple, effectively ending the dispute. The construction of the temple, which began shortly after, fulfilled a longstanding goal of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and BJP stalwarts like Ashok Singhal. The proposed consecration of the temple, scheduled for January 22, 2024, is set to mark the end of this decades-long conflict.