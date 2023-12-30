en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

From a Simple Hut to Ministerial Seat: The Uncommon Journey of Babulal Kharadi

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:42 pm EST
From a Simple Hut to Ministerial Seat: The Uncommon Journey of Babulal Kharadi

From a simple hut in Rajasthan to the ministerial seat, the journey of Babulal Kharadi encapsulates an uncommon transition in Indian politics. Kharadi, a resident of the tribal-dominated area of Jhadol, was sworn in as a minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

A Remarkable Appointment

A four-time Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), Kharadi’s appointment stands as a testament to the BJP’s strategy to resonate with the grassroots, particularly in rural and less privileged populations. The party’s decision to reward this common worker with a ministerial position, typically associated with affluent backgrounds, has generated significant attention.

From Grassroots to Governance

Known for his simplicity, clean image, and commitment towards the welfare of the tribal areas, Kharadi’s political career has been marked by struggle and perseverance. Having worked in various capacities within the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) before becoming an MLA, his dedication has been recognized, most notably with the award for the best MLA during the previous Congress government.

Implications for Political Landscape

While the specific portfolio assigned to Kharadi remains undisclosed, his appointment may influence public perception regarding inclusivity and diversity of representation in the state’s political leadership. This strategic move by the BJP government, with a blend of experience and new energy, may also bring a fresh approach to governance and policies, potentially impacting the state’s future trajectory.

0
India Politics Social Issues
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Delhi Couple's Pre-Wedding Shoot by Ganga River Turns Near Fatal: Swift SDRF Response Averts Tragedy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tamil Nadu CM M. K. Stalin and Governor R. N. Ravi Discuss State Affairs in Cordial Meeting

By Rafia Tasleem

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: Experienced BJP Leaders Take Charge of Key Portfolios

By Rafia Tasleem

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: CM Mohan Yadav Retains Home Department

By Rafia Tasleem

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: Key Ministerial Responsibilities All ...
@India · 9 mins
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: Key Ministerial Responsibilities All ...
heart comment 0
Teenage Girl Kidnapped and Raped in Uttar Pradesh: Suspect Arrested

By Dil Bar Irshad

Teenage Girl Kidnapped and Raped in Uttar Pradesh: Suspect Arrested
31 Years on the Run: Mumbai Police Arrests Fugitive Deepak Bhise

By Rafia Tasleem

31 Years on the Run: Mumbai Police Arrests Fugitive Deepak Bhise
Indian Chess Prodigy D. Gukesh Triumphs, Qualifies for Prestigious Candidates Tournament

By Salman Khan

Indian Chess Prodigy D. Gukesh Triumphs, Qualifies for Prestigious Candidates Tournament
Decoding the Economic Impact of the Ram Mandir Project on LeftRightCentre

By Dil Bar Irshad

Decoding the Economic Impact of the Ram Mandir Project on LeftRightCentre
Latest Headlines
World News
Tamil Nadu CM M. K. Stalin and Governor R. N. Ravi Discuss State Affairs in Cordial Meeting
8 mins
Tamil Nadu CM M. K. Stalin and Governor R. N. Ravi Discuss State Affairs in Cordial Meeting
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: Experienced BJP Leaders Take Charge of Key Portfolios
8 mins
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: Experienced BJP Leaders Take Charge of Key Portfolios
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: CM Mohan Yadav Retains Home Department
9 mins
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: CM Mohan Yadav Retains Home Department
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: Key Ministerial Responsibilities Allocated to Deputy Chief Ministers
9 mins
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: Key Ministerial Responsibilities Allocated to Deputy Chief Ministers
Israeli Activist Gaia Dan Highlights Repression Faced by Protesters
9 mins
Israeli Activist Gaia Dan Highlights Repression Faced by Protesters
Indian Chess Prodigy D. Gukesh Triumphs, Qualifies for Prestigious Candidates Tournament
18 mins
Indian Chess Prodigy D. Gukesh Triumphs, Qualifies for Prestigious Candidates Tournament
Uganda in Focus: Infrastructure, Security, and Politics in 2023
19 mins
Uganda in Focus: Infrastructure, Security, and Politics in 2023
Tiptoe the Therapy Donkey Brings Joy and Comfort to Senior Residents
19 mins
Tiptoe the Therapy Donkey Brings Joy and Comfort to Senior Residents
Week 17 NFL Matchups: Lions and Cowboys Brace for Playoff-Shaping Showdown
25 mins
Week 17 NFL Matchups: Lions and Cowboys Brace for Playoff-Shaping Showdown
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
33 mins
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
1 hour
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
3 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
5 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
6 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
6 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
6 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
6 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
6 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app