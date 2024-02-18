Friday Forum's Call to Abolish Executive Presidency in Sri Lanka: A Tale of Unfulfilled Promises and Constitutional Challenges

In a resonant call for political reform, the Friday Forum, an assembly of distinguished scholars and professionals, has recently voiced a plea for the elimination of the executive presidency in Sri Lanka. This demand, grounded in the perceived failures and deficits of the prevailing governance model, underscores an urgent need for systemic change. Amidst the backdrop of forthcoming presidential elections, the discourse surrounding the executive presidency's future has intensified, revealing a history of unfulfilled promises by past leaders and laying bare the complexities of constitutional amendments necessary for such a monumental shift.

Advertisment

A Legacy of Unkept Promises

The narrative of the executive presidency in Sri Lanka is fraught with pledges of abolition that have consistently gone unmet. Esteemed figures such as Mahinda Rajapaksa, Chandrika Kumaratunga, and Maithripala Sirisena, despite their varied tenures in office, share a common thread—a failure to deliver on their vows to dismantle the executive presidency. Each, during their respective times at the helm, had articulated a vision for a reformed governance structure that ultimately remained unrealized. This pattern of unfulfilled commitments has not only perpetuated the toxicity of the executive presidency but has also engendered skepticism towards political promises.

The Crux of Constitutional Reform

Advertisment

Central to the debate on the future of the executive presidency is the necessity for constitutional amendments. Proposed Bills for the 22nd and 23rd Amendments to the Constitution seek to redefine the electoral system and the roles of the President and Vice Presidents, with a view to diminish executive powers. The envisaged reform aims for a paradigm where the President and Vice Presidents are elected by Parliament, fostering a governance model that is both inclusive and accountable. However, the journey towards such reform is fraught with legal and political hurdles, necessitating not only a two-thirds majority in Parliament but also a national referendum—a feat that has eluded past leaders.

The Present Predicament and Path Forward

Currently, President Ranil Wickremesinghe finds himself at the epicenter of this ongoing discourse. With the executive presidency under scrutiny for its expansive powers and the legislative process criticized for lacking diligence, there's an amplified call for a return to a system where the Prime Minister, elected by parliament, is accountable to both the legislative body and the citizenry. This shift, however, demands more than just political will; it requires a concerted effort from all political factions to prioritize the nation's welfare over partisan gains. The content underscores the necessity for 'purity of heart and sincerity of purpose' among political parties, a sentiment that seems to echo the broader public's yearning for genuine reform. Notably, the JVP-NPP has hinted at a promise to abolish the executive presidency if they ascend to power, introducing a glimmer of hope amidst a landscape of political inertia.

In conclusion, the quest to abolish the executive presidency in Sri Lanka is a narrative of unkept promises, constitutional complexities, and the pursuit of a more democratic governance structure. As the nation stands on the cusp of another electoral cycle, the collective memory of past assurances and the stark reality of the present challenges converge, offering both a cautionary tale and a beacon of hope for the future. The call by the Friday Forum epitomizes a wider societal demand for transparency, accountability, and ultimately, a governance model that resonates with the aspirations of the Sri Lankan people.