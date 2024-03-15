Freyberg High School Condemns Students' Conduct During Seymour Visit

Associate Education Minister David Seymour's recent visit to Freyberg High School in Palmerston North turned contentious as he was met with a spirited haka protest by students, spotlighting the ongoing debate around the government's review of the Ka Ora, Ka Ako free lunch program. The incident, marked by a student spitting on the ground in Seymour's direction, has ignited discussions about student activism, cultural expression, and political accountability in New Zealand.

Protest and Controversy

During Seymour's visit, a group of students performed the haka Ka Mate, culminating in a moment where a student, flag in hand, spat at the ground near Seymour's feet. This act of protest, captured and widely shared online, was condemned by the school's principal as "totally unacceptable," conflicting with the institution's values. However, the protest was not without its defenders. Wellington Regional Councillor Thomas Nash lauded the students for their political engagement and Seymour himself acknowledged the students' passion, expressing a willingness to engage with them further.

Background of the Dispute

The root of the students' protest lies in Seymour's publicized intention to review the Ka Ora, Ka Ako program, which has been instrumental in providing free lunches to over 220,000 students across New Zealand. Freyberg High School, participating in the program since October 2021, has directly benefited from this initiative. Critics of Seymour's stance argue that the review threatens a vital support system for students, potentially impacting their health and academic performance.

Cultural Significance and Responses

The use of haka as a form of protest by the students has stirred a broader conversation about the cultural practice's role in contemporary political and social issues. Tikanga and haka expert Paora Sharples defended the students' actions, highlighting the haka's historical role as a vehicle for expressing dissent. This incident underscores the dynamic nature of cultural traditions and their power in the public discourse on policy and governance.