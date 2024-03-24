Freud Museum Faces Backlash for Hosting Lara Sheehi, Amidst Anti-Semitism Allegations

The Freud Museum in London found itself at the center of controversy after inviting Lara Sheehi, an academic accused of anti-Semitism and making controversial statements about the Oct 7 Hamas attacks, to speak at a communist mental health event. Despite concerns raised by various groups including Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI), the museum moved forward with the event, sparking backlash and concerns over reputational damage.

Event Sparks Criticism

Organized by Red Clinic, a collective of communist mental health workers, the event featured Sheehi, who recently left a teaching position in the US following student complaints and an investigation into allegations of anti-Semitism. The UKLFI's call for event cancellation was met with the museum's decision to proceed, citing contractual obligations, which has upset many in the psychoanalytic community and beyond.

Controversial Figures

Sheehi and her husband, Stephen Sheehi, both psychoanalysts, have been vocal critics of Israel, labeling it an "apartheid" and "settler colonialist" state. Their presence at the Freud Museum, once home to the Jewish father of psychoanalysis Sigmund Freud, has been deemed tone-deaf by critics, especially given Lara Sheehi's past accusations of harassing Jewish students and justifying Hamas's attacks.

Museum's Response

In response to the uproar, the Freud Museum clarified that it had no direct involvement with the event, which was not advertised on its website. Red Clinic, like many other unaffiliated groups, rented space from the museum. Despite a trustee's alert to the museum's leadership, there were no legal grounds to cancel the event, leaving the museum in a difficult position.

As the dust settles on this controversial event, the Freud Museum's decision to host Lara Sheehi and her husband raises questions about the balance between freedom of speech and the responsibility of institutions to avoid amplifying voices accused of spreading hate and division. The incident has undoubtedly left a mark on the museum's reputation, prompting a reflection on the values and legacy of its famed founder.