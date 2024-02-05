Fresno City Council Delays Vote on Industrial Park Amid Labor Group Opposition

In a significant turn of events, the Fresno City Council has yet again postponed the voting process for the proposed $120 million industrial park development by Scannell Properties. The delay is largely attributed to an ongoing public records request by labor groups seeking access to city records pertaining to the project. Following this request, the City Attorney's office advised the council to defer the hearing until February 22.

Labor Groups' Opposition

The labor groups are opposing the project due to the absence of a project labor agreement (PLA), a crucial document that guarantees a certain quota of union jobs. Councilmember Miguel Arias has shown solidarity with the labor groups and has appealed the project. The controversy primarily centers around whether the project complies with the Fresno General Plan's workforce policies. Labor advocates argue that PLAs are crucial for fostering skilled labor and diversity in the workforce.

Business Advocacy Groups' Support

Despite the ongoing controversy and delays, business advocacy groups have expressed their support for the project. They underscore the potential of the industrial park development to create thousands of jobs during the construction phase and for future business occupants. The industrial complex, planned for construction on Marks Avenue north of Highway 180, is projected to generate between 1,500 to 2,000 jobs. Interestingly, the project is being constructed on speculation, with no tenants currently lined up.

The Environmental Impact of the Project

An environmental impact report (EIR) conducted for the project found no significant effects that couldn't be mitigated. Nevertheless, the project's fate remains uncertain as labor groups continue to threaten legal action if it is approved without a project labor agreement. As the City Council prepares for the rescheduled vote, all eyes are on the outcome and its potential impact on Fresno's workforce and economic future.