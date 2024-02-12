Fresh Crisis and Financial Misconduct Allegations Rock Labour Party

Fresh Crisis Rocks Labour Party Over Mismanagement of ₦3.5bn Election Funds

Internal Strife and Allegations of Financial Misconduct

The Labour Party (LP) is embroiled in a fresh crisis as its National Treasurer, Mrs. Oluchi Oparah, publicly demands accountability from the Chairman, Julius Abure, over the alleged mismanagement of a staggering ₦3.5 billion in party funds. These funds were generated from the sale of forms and various fundraisers for the 2023 general elections.

Power, Corruption, and a Battle for Transparency

At a press conference held in Abuja on Monday, February 12, 2024, Mrs. Oparah leveled serious accusations against Chairman Abure. She claims he prevented her from exercising her constitutional duties as the National Treasurer, thereby avoiding financial scrutiny.

According to Mrs. Oparah, "His appetite for power has grown unchecked, and he has deliberately undermined my duties and authority as stipulated in the party's constitution."

A Call for Justice and Accountability

The National Treasurer's allegations against Chairman Abure include forgery, embezzlement, and corrupt enrichment. Mrs. Oparah lamented that despite her role as the custodian of all party funds, she has been systematically prohibited from fulfilling her duties, including accessing essential financial records and bank statements necessary for proper oversight.

She further alleged that Abure diverted proceeds from form sales in his home state of Edo to his private accounts. Additionally, funds raised from nomination forms and donations during off-cycle elections in several states last year, as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars raised from the party's diaspora community during a fundraising tour in the United States in August 2023, have vanished under Abure's watch.

With great reluctance and deep concern, Mrs. Oparah has taken her fight for transparency and justice to the public, hoping to bring the alleged financial misconduct within the Labour Party to light.

As the crisis unfolds, the party's National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Obiora Ifoh, has simply stated that the party will respond soon. Meanwhile, Chairman Abure has yet to publicly address the allegations.

Note: This article is based on facts and allegations made by the Labour Party's National Treasurer, Mrs. Oluchi Oparah, during a press conference held in Abuja on Monday, February 12, 2024. The accused, Chairman Julius Abure, has not yet publicly responded to these allegations.