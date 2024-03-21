French Senate Rejects EU-Canada Trade Deal Amid Farmer Protests, Uncertain Future for CETA

France's Senate on Thursday voted 211-44 against the ratification of the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), a decision fuelled by widespread farmer protests and concerns over food sovereignty. This vote sends the bill back to the National Assembly, which had previously approved it, setting the stage for a crucial second vote that could dictate the future of the trade deal within France and potentially unravel the EU's agreement with Canada.

Background and Opposition

CETA, provisionally in effect since September 2017, aims to eliminate nearly 99% of tariffs between the EU and Canada, boosting trade significantly. From 2017 to 2023, trade between the two entities surged by 51%, with French exports to Canada, including wine and cheese, seeing a significant uptick. Despite these economic gains, the deal has faced stiff opposition from European farmers and environmentalists, who argue it undermines local agriculture and could escalate greenhouse gas emissions. The Senate's rejection reflects these concerns, emphasizing the need to protect France's food sovereignty and local farmers from what is perceived as unfair competition.

Ratification Process and Implications

The ratification of CETA by individual EU member states has been a slow process, with France among the ten countries yet to give their approval. The Senate's recent vote adds pressure on the National Assembly, which narrowly passed CETA in 2019. Should France, or any other EU member state, definitively reject the treaty, it could affect the agreement's already operational parts. This vote comes at a time when farmers across France and Europe have been vocal about their struggles with low earnings, stringent regulations, and competition from abroad, often targeting free-trade agreements like CETA in their protests.

Future Considerations

The rejection by the French Senate not only signifies a setback for President Macron's government but also raises questions about the future of international trade agreements and their implications for local economies and environmental standards. As the National Assembly prepares for a pivotal second vote, the outcome will be closely watched by stakeholders on both sides of the Atlantic, offering insights into the evolving landscape of global trade relations and the balancing act between economic growth and protecting local interests.