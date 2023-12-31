French President Emmanuel Macron’s Visit to India: A Leap in Defense Cooperation

In an unprecedented move towards bolstering defense ties, India and France are gearing up to finalize significant defense deals during French President Emmanuel Macron’s upcoming visit to New Delhi. Macron, the chief guest for India’s 75th Republic Day ceremony, is scheduled to hold strategic discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

Significance of Macron’s Visit

The central focus of these discussions revolves around the acquisition of 26 Rafale Marine combat aircraft for the Indian Navy and the construction of three submarines in India with technology transfer from France. Primarily intended for India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and potentially for INS Vikramaditya, the Rafale M fighter jets have been granted Acceptance of Necessity by India’s Defense Acquisition Council. France has responded with a Letter of Acceptance detailing the offer, but the final deal hinges on the conclusion of pricing negotiations.’

Building a Comprehensive Defense Roadmap

These proposed deals are part of a broader roadmap for defense-industrial cooperation aimed at enhancing joint design, development, testing, and manufacturing of advanced defense technologies. The strategic partnership extends to joint production of military hardware with potential exports to third countries in the Indo-Pacific region.’

Continuing a Legacy of Defense Cooperation

This recent development builds on India’s previous purchase of 36 Rafale jets for the Indian Air Force and ongoing defense collaborations between the two nations. The submarine deal, following up on the Project 75 acquisition program, is also anticipated to progress with Macron’s visit.

The Dassault Rafale, a French twin-engine canard-delta wing multirole fighter aircraft, is designed and built by Dassault Aviation. Equipped with a wide range of weapons, it has been used in combat over Afghanistan, Libya, Mali, Iraq, and Syria. The Rafale, distinct from other European fighters as it is almost entirely built by one country, has been selected for purchase by several countries including Egypt, Qatar, Greece, Croatia, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates.

