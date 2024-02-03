French National Assembly Votes to Enshrine Abortion Rights in Constitution

In a decisive stride towards fortifying reproductive rights, the French National Assembly has voted overwhelmingly in favor of a bill that proposes the constitutionalization of the right to abortion in France. The bill, which received 493 votes in favor and a mere 30 against, now heads towards the Senate for further deliberation and a subsequent vote.

First Step Towards a Constitutional Right

This groundbreaking development comes in the wake of the US Supreme Court's shocking reversal of Roe v. Wade in June 2022. French lawmakers, alarmed by the apparent vulnerability of such a significant right, even in established democracies, have since accelerated their efforts to safeguard abortion rights in their own country. Advocacy for this constitutional guarantee has been a long-standing goal of the French government, women's rights activists, and left-wing lawmakers alike.

Justice Minister's Emphasis on Fundamental Rights

Justice Minister Éric Dupont-Moretti underscored the importance of protecting these fundamental rights in his inaugural address to the lower house. If enacted, France will set a global milestone by becoming the first nation to embed abortion rights within its constitution. However, the journey to this landmark is far from over, with a crucial Senate vote slated to take place in February. A three-fifths majority will be necessary for the bill to pass in Congress.

Opposition and Support

Notwithstanding the overwhelming support, the bill's passage does not come without significant opposition. The Senate president and certain right-wing lawmakers have voiced their resistance, arguing that abortion rights in France are not currently under threat. However, Gender Equality Minister Aurore Bergé, among other supporters, contends that the global rise of anti-abortion movements and the rolling back of abortion rights in other countries necessitate the constitutional protection of these rights in France. The aim is to shield abortion rights from any potential conservative political shifts in the future.

The bill's proponents also highlight the symbolic significance of this law and its potential to transform societal attitudes towards abortion across generations.