In an unparalleled move, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal summoned his newly expanded government for a 'work seminar' on February 10, 2024. The purpose of this gathering is to underscore the collaborative spirit of the government and to induct the freshly appointed members into their respective roles.

A Collective Endeavor

The government, now boasting twenty members in addition to the initial fourteen, convened at Matignon under the leadership of Attal. Olivia Grégoire, the Minister for Business, Tourism, and Consumption, announced the seminar upon her arrival.

Amelie Oudea-Castera will now solely focus on her role as the minister of sports and Olympic Games. Nicole Belloubet has been appointed as the new minister of education and youth. Frederic Valletoux from the Horizons Party will take on the responsibility of health minister, while Marie Guevenoux from President Emmanuel Macron's party will serve as the minister for overseas territories.

The reshuffled Cabinet also includes Roland Lescure as minister of industry and energy, Franck Riester as minister of foreign trade, and Jean-Noel Barrot as minister for Europe. The entire Cabinet is expected to participate in a meeting on February 14.

Crises and Criticisms

The new Minister for Health will join Catherine Vautrin, the Minister of Health and Labor, on a visit to the Lour Picou hospital center. Mayotte, currently grappling with a security and water crisis, will host the new Minister Delegate for Overseas on her maiden trip with Gérald Darmanin on Sunday.

Attal's decision to suspend the Ecophyto plan, aimed at reducing pesticide use, has drawn criticism from French scientists. These researchers, who conducted a comprehensive study on the impacts of pesticides, argue that the move contradicts the goal of decreasing pesticide use and highlights the disconnected handling of agricultural and environmental issues.

The study revealed significant links between pesticides and public health issues, including respiratory diseases, cognitive disorders, and cancers. The scientists advocate for a long-term, multi-sectoral policy that supports an economically viable agriculture sector, respectful of both public health and the environment.