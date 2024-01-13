en English
France

French Foreign Minister’s Inaugural Visit to Kiev Reinforces Support for Ukraine

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 10:57 am EST
French Foreign Minister's Inaugural Visit to Kiev Reinforces Support for Ukraine

In a vivid display of France’s escalating support for Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia, French foreign minister, Stephane Sojourner, embarked on his inaugural official trip abroad. Sojourner chose the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, for this significant journey, thereby underscoring a robust message of unity and commitment in alignment with President Emmanuel Macron’s stance.

France’s Rising Commitment to Ukraine

During his trip on Saturday, Sojourner reiterated France’s commitment to its allies and the civilian populace in Ukraine. By selecting Kiev for his first sojourn abroad as foreign minister, Sojourner emphasized that aiding Ukraine is tantamount to ensuring the triumph of democracy. As the conflict with Russia intensifies, France has ramped up its support, contributing 3.2 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine, as revealed in a parliamentary report last November.

Ukraine’s Need for Assistance Amid Conflict

As Ukraine grapples with continuous Russian aerial attacks, its President, Volodymyr Zelensky, is increasingly seeking enhanced air defense capabilities. However, the European Union is grappling with delays over a substantial 50 billion euro aid package. Meanwhile, the US Congress is divided over the provision of additional assistance. The French foreign minister’s visit echoes a recent pledge by the British Prime Minister, who committed to a significant military aid package, the UK’s largest such commitment since the war’s onset.

France’s Military Support for Ukraine

France’s commitment to Ukraine’s defense is not limited to financial aid. Last year, France assured Ukraine of its readiness to dispatch armored vehicles and light tanks, including AMX-10RCs fighting vehicles. These strategic moves come in response to Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, which commenced on February 22, 2022, following Ukraine’s intentions to join NATO.

Since the onset of the conflict, Western allies, including the United States, have supplied Ukraine with tens of billions of dollars’ worth of military equipment. This extensive aid portfolio includes rocket systems, drones, armored vehicles, tanks, and communication systems, significantly enhancing Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

France
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

