The A9 highway blockade at the Nimes West interchange that lasted a full eight days has brought to the forefront the plight of French farmers and the urgent call for agricultural reform by the National Confederation of Labor of Gard (CNT 30). This move has sparked a necessary debate on the state of agriculture both at the departmental and national levels in France.

CNT 30’s Stand on French Agriculture

Following the blockade led by the FDSEA of Gard and local farmers, the CNT 30 criticized the current state of agriculture, shedding light on the economic pressures and injustices faced by farmers. The union argues that French agriculture is teetering on the precipice due to the overarching financial interests of multinationals and government policies that champion free trade and agro-industry. These factors create a landscape of unfair competition, jeopardize the health of agricultural workers, and degrade the quality of food products.

The CNT 30 also vehemently condemns the role of mass distribution chains in underpaying farmers and prioritizing profits over producers. This situation, the union asserts, threatens food sovereignty and the quality of food in the region.

A Call for Fundamental Reform

In response, the CNT 30 advocates for a shift away from the existing agricultural model towards one that is human-scaled, emphasizing agroecological practices and local production. This transition is seen as a way to ensure fair incomes for farmers, protect biodiversity, and provide quality food security for all.

The Nimes union is calling on the government and agri-food industry players to urgently reassess the French agricultural system. The focus of this reassessment should be on social justice, environmental sustainability, and food sovereignty.

Reaction to EU’s Green Deal

In a related development, the European Commission has withdrawn proposed rules to restrict pesticides and eased pressure on the agriculture sector in response to weeks of protests by farmers. The EU's Green Deal aimed to make agriculture more organic and less polluting but has faced backlash from farmers. This move has caused outrage among environmentalists who believe the weakened goals will exacerbate the climate crisis and damage nature.

However, amidst the polarizing debate, farmers continue to bear the brunt of climate change and worry about the future of agriculture and their livelihood. The EU must strive to develop trust and ensure that farming can be both lucrative and less damaging to nature.

French farmers have also been demanding greater protections for food producers. President Emmanuel Macron has called for a 'European Egalim' law to regulate trade negotiations between food manufacturers and supermarkets. These developments indicate a growing urgency for agricultural reform, not just in France, but across the EU.