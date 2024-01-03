en English
Africa

French Embassy in Niger Closed Indefinitely Amid Strained Relations Following 2023 Military Coup

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:54 am EST
French Embassy in Niger Closed Indefinitely Amid Strained Relations Following 2023 Military Coup

In a significant diplomatic move, France has officially closed its embassy in Niamey, Niger, following a steep deterioration in bilateral relations after a military coup in Niger in July 2023. The French foreign ministry cited several severe hindrances to its diplomatic mission, including a blockade around the embassy and travel restrictions for embassy staff, as a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

France Ends Physical Diplomatic Presence in Niger

The closure of the French embassy coincides with the withdrawal of the last French soldiers from Niger on December 22, marking the end of an era for France’s military interventions in the West African Sahel region. This decision represents a major shift in France’s presence in its former colony, where it had been playing a significant role in combating jihadist groups.

Tensions Escalate After Military Coup

The bilateral tensions escalated after the military coup led by new authorities demanding the departure of 1,500 French soldiers stationed in Niger. The coup also led to the scrapping of defence deals with France, pushing the relationship between the two nations to a new low. The military regime further strained the ties by expelling the French ambassador, Sylvain Itt, who was confined within the embassy premises for nearly a month before his departure.

France to Continue Diplomatic Activities from Paris

Despite the closure of the embassy, France has expressed its intention to continue its diplomatic activities from Paris. The French foreign ministry has asserted that it will maintain connections with French citizens in Niger and offer support to humanitarian NGOs operating in the country. This indicates France’s continued commitment to its nationals and humanitarian causes in Niger, despite the cessation of its physical diplomatic presence.

Africa France Politics
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

