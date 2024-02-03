French Education Minister Oudea-Castera Stands Firm Amid Controversies and Teachers' Strike

In the eye of a growing educational storm, French Minister of National Education, Amelie Oudea-Castera made a resolute appearance on the TF1 morning show "Bonjour!" on February 2. Despite being ensnared in a web of controversies and the pressure of a recent teachers' strike, she expressed unwavering resolve to continue her tenure.

Since her appointment by Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, Oudea-Castera has been grappling with the challenges of her role. She acknowledged her rocky start, marred by controversies regarding her children's private education and her comments on public schools. These issues, coupled with the creation of the super-ministry of Education and Sports, have thrust her into the spotlight as a focal point of tensions within France's education sector.

Teachers' Strike: A Sign of Growing Dissatisfaction

The strike on February 1, led by various teaching unions, underscored the growing discontent among National Education staff. With about 47 percent of middle and high school teachers participating, the strike was a vivid display of the dissatisfaction within the teaching community, with some educators even calling for Oudea-Castera's resignation.

However, Oudea-Castera remains steadfast in her commitment to the role. She voiced her intention to contribute positively to the education system through dialogue and action, despite the relentless criticisms and demands for her resignation. While acknowledging that ministerial positions come with no guarantees, she stated that both the President and Prime Minister expect their ministers to be diligent and clear on their responsibilities.