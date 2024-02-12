French Authorities Propose Constitutional Amendment to Revoke Birthplace Citizenship in Mayotte

In a move that could reshape the French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte, French authorities announced a contentious plan to amend the Constitution and revoke birthplace citizenship. The decision comes amid a migration crisis and social unrest, marking a significant shift in the country's approach to immigration policy.

A Controversial Proposal to Address an Immigration Crisis

With a population of 310,000, Mayotte has been grappling with an influx of immigrants, primarily from the nearby Comoros Islands. According to the French Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin, the new amendment will no longer grant citizenship to individuals born on the island unless they are the children of a French parent. The goal is to diminish Mayotte's allure for prospective immigrants and alleviate the strain on resources and social services.

Mixed Reactions from French Political Groups

The proposed reform has ignited debates among various political parties in France. Those in favor of the amendment believe it is a necessary step to address the migration crisis and safeguard the interests of Mayotte's inhabitants. However, critics argue that the measure may infringe upon fundamental human rights and add to the existing social tensions.

A Call for Change: The Voices of Mayotte's Elected Representatives and Population

The push to end birthright citizenship in Mayotte has been long-standing, with the majority of the territory's elected representatives and population demanding action for years. With illegal immigration accounting for nearly half of the island's residents in 2017, there is growing support for the amendment as a means to protect Mayotte's stability and preserve its cultural identity.

As the French government moves forward with the controversial plan to amend the Constitution, the future of Mayotte and its people hangs in the balance. The decision to revoke birthright citizenship will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications, potentially reshaping the French Indian Ocean island's social and political landscape.