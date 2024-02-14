Fremont County Prepares for Presidential Primary: What You Need to Know

Fremont County, Colorado, is gearing up for its Presidential Primary Election on March 5, 2023. This year, the state will hold three elections in total, with the primary being a party-specific ballot. Here's what you need to know to make your vote count.

Party-Specific Ballots

If you're affiliated with either the Republican or Democratic parties, you'll receive your respective party's ballot. Unaffiliated voters, on the other hand, will receive both major party ballots but can only vote for one. Minor party voters will not have the option to participate in this year's primary.

Mail-Ballot Procedures

Colorado is a mail-ballot state, and ballots were mailed out on February 12. If you have not received your ballot by the week of February 19, contact the Elections Division immediately. You can return your completed ballot using drop boxes under 24/7 video surveillance, which will open on February 20.

Voting Center and Equipment

The Voting Center for the primary will open on February 26 at the Garden Park building in Cañon City. Rest assured, the voting equipment has undergone rigorous testing and is secure and safe to use.

As we approach the Fremont County Presidential Primary Election, it's crucial to understand the specifics of this year's voting procedures. Whether you're affiliated with a major party or unaffiliated, your vote matters. Make sure your voice is heard by following the guidelines and casting your ballot in this historic election.

