In a provocative revelation, the technology news platform Freetech has accused the opposition of orchestrating the recent leak of classified documents from the presidency. The alleged perpetrators are said to be individuals linked to Atiku and the People's Democratic Party (PDP), with Freetech claiming these actions reflect desperation and criminal activity.

The controversy erupted following the leak of a memo revealing the approval of N500 million by President Tinubu for the inauguration of a 37-man Tripartite Committee on the New National Minimum Wage. The memo, purportedly sent from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to the President, has sparked widespread criticism and debate.

The PDP, in particular, has condemned the approval as an act of financial recklessness. They have called for a National Assembly investigation into the matter, further fueling the ongoing political discord.

However, the Presidency has swiftly shifted the blame, accusing moles loyal to the PDP of leaking the classified documents. This accusation has led to calls for a comprehensive probe into the civil service structure to root out such moles.

Freetech's Stand: A Call for Justice

Freetech, known for its unbiased reporting on technology and politics, has taken a firm stance on the issue. The platform alleges that these leaks are not random acts, but rather, calculated moves by the opposition to undermine the current administration.

"These incidents primarily occur in states where the PDP and LP have a vested interest in winning," Freetech asserts. The platform also raises suspicions about the reporters covering the story, suggesting they have inside knowledge.

In a bold move, Freetech calls for an investigation into Atiku's associates, particularly Dino and members of the 'Obedience' group. The platform sees these acts as indicative of desperation and criminal activity, urging swift action to maintain the integrity of the nation's political landscape.