Free Speech Zone Campaign: A Call to Safeguard Democracy in Poland

A groundswell of concern over the perceived erosion of democracy and human rights in Poland has led to the launch of the Strefa Wolnego Słowa (Free Speech Zone) campaign. This initiative, a clarion call to the international community, involves sending letters and emails to key figures and entities such as members of the European Parliament, EU Commissioners, international organizations, and media outlets in the EU and the USA.

The Allegations Against the Polish Government

The campaign’s content paints a grim picture of the current political climate in Poland. It alleges that the coalition government, which rode to power on pledges of bolstering democratic standards and restoring the rule of law, has instead orchestrated a systematic undermining of democratic institutions and freedom of speech. The government stands accused of illegally taking over public media, dismissing journalists, and launching attacks on private media. Furthermore, it is charged with law enforcement overreach, specifically arresting parliament members without due process.

Disregard for Legal Institutions

The campaign’s missives also accuse the government of flagrant disregard for decisions made by the Polish Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court. This apparent disdain for the rule of law extends to intimidation tactics reportedly used against politicians, the judiciary, private businesses, and even challenges to the independence of the Central Bank. These actions, the campaign contends, bear an unsettling resemblance to authoritarian regimes such as Belarus and Russia.

Call for International Intervention

Strefa Wolnego Słowa’s plea to the international community is straightforward: stand against these developments. The campaign underscores the urgency of this situation, stressing that democracy and human rights in Poland hang in the balance. Whether the international community will heed this call remains to be seen, but the message is clear: silence is no longer an option when democratic institutions are under threat.