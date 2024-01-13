en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Free Speech Zone Campaign: A Call to Safeguard Democracy in Poland

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:29 pm EST
Free Speech Zone Campaign: A Call to Safeguard Democracy in Poland

A groundswell of concern over the perceived erosion of democracy and human rights in Poland has led to the launch of the Strefa Wolnego Słowa (Free Speech Zone) campaign. This initiative, a clarion call to the international community, involves sending letters and emails to key figures and entities such as members of the European Parliament, EU Commissioners, international organizations, and media outlets in the EU and the USA.

The Allegations Against the Polish Government

The campaign’s content paints a grim picture of the current political climate in Poland. It alleges that the coalition government, which rode to power on pledges of bolstering democratic standards and restoring the rule of law, has instead orchestrated a systematic undermining of democratic institutions and freedom of speech. The government stands accused of illegally taking over public media, dismissing journalists, and launching attacks on private media. Furthermore, it is charged with law enforcement overreach, specifically arresting parliament members without due process.

Disregard for Legal Institutions

The campaign’s missives also accuse the government of flagrant disregard for decisions made by the Polish Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court. This apparent disdain for the rule of law extends to intimidation tactics reportedly used against politicians, the judiciary, private businesses, and even challenges to the independence of the Central Bank. These actions, the campaign contends, bear an unsettling resemblance to authoritarian regimes such as Belarus and Russia.

Call for International Intervention

Strefa Wolnego Słowa’s plea to the international community is straightforward: stand against these developments. The campaign underscores the urgency of this situation, stressing that democracy and human rights in Poland hang in the balance. Whether the international community will heed this call remains to be seen, but the message is clear: silence is no longer an option when democratic institutions are under threat.

0
Europe Human Rights Politics
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
4 mins ago
France’s Housing Market in Turmoil: Macron's Socialist Mortgage Cap Backfires
In a bid to curb soaring housing costs, the French government, led by President Emmanuel Macron, implemented a socialist mortgage cap. However, the move, aimed at protecting consumers from rising rates and making housing more affordable, has resulted in unforeseen turbulence in the country’s property market. Over the past 18 months, mortgage holders have been
France’s Housing Market in Turmoil: Macron's Socialist Mortgage Cap Backfires
ECB's June Meeting Crucial for Interest Rate Decisions: Chief Economist Philip Lane
47 mins ago
ECB's June Meeting Crucial for Interest Rate Decisions: Chief Economist Philip Lane
Malta's Local Food Producers Face Unfair Competition: A Call for Sustainable Practices
2 hours ago
Malta's Local Food Producers Face Unfair Competition: A Call for Sustainable Practices
Controversy Over Proposed Transformation of San Anton Gardens' Conservatory
11 mins ago
Controversy Over Proposed Transformation of San Anton Gardens' Conservatory
Historic Abdication in Denmark: Queen Margrethe II Makes Way for Crown Prince Frederik
39 mins ago
Historic Abdication in Denmark: Queen Margrethe II Makes Way for Crown Prince Frederik
300,000 Poles Protest Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
42 mins ago
300,000 Poles Protest Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
Latest Headlines
World News
Chapa Dimba Tournament: A Battle of Youthful Football Prowess
2 mins
Chapa Dimba Tournament: A Battle of Youthful Football Prowess
Taiwanese Sofa-Maker Prepares for Potential Conflict with China
3 mins
Taiwanese Sofa-Maker Prepares for Potential Conflict with China
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
Zimbabwe in the Crosshairs: Legal Mechanisms as a Tool for Suppression
6 mins
Zimbabwe in the Crosshairs: Legal Mechanisms as a Tool for Suppression
Post Office Scandal Victims: Trauma Hinders Compensation Claims
6 mins
Post Office Scandal Victims: Trauma Hinders Compensation Claims
Heated Altercation at Brooklyn Rally Sparks Controversy
6 mins
Heated Altercation at Brooklyn Rally Sparks Controversy
Burnley Secures Loan Signing of Chelsea's Forward David Datro Fofana
6 mins
Burnley Secures Loan Signing of Chelsea's Forward David Datro Fofana
Greg Rutherford Trades Strictly for Skates in Dancing On Ice
8 mins
Greg Rutherford Trades Strictly for Skates in Dancing On Ice
DSG Triumphs Over Sunrisers: A Display of Cricketing Prowess
8 mins
DSG Triumphs Over Sunrisers: A Display of Cricketing Prowess
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app