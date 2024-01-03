en English
Law

Free Speech vs. Insurrection: Navigating the Legal Labyrinth

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:36 pm EST
Free Speech vs. Insurrection: Navigating the Legal Labyrinth

Unraveling the complex fabric of free speech principles and Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment becomes a pivotal discussion in the current political climate. The Amendment pertains to the disqualification of elected officials who have engaged in insurrection, a term that has been thrust into the spotlight in recent years. The narrative becomes even more intricate when one adds the Brandenburg standard into the mix – a yardstick used to gauge if inflammatory speech is likely to incite imminent lawless action and, therefore, not shielded under the First Amendment.

Interpreting the Brandenburg Standard

When applying the Brandenburg standard, procedural and definitional issues surface. Labeling someone as an ‘insurrectionist’ requires a fine balance between the standard of proof needed and the rights of the accused. The implications of such a branding extend beyond the individual to the broader political landscape, sparking debates about the intersection of free speech and actions that disrupt the societal order.

The Enforcement Act of 1870

Delving into historical archives, we find that Congress enacted the Enforcement Act of 1870. This legislative piece established mechanisms for enforcing Section Three, including the ability for federal attorneys to bring civil actions and criminal prosecutions against individuals holding office in violation of Section Three. This act, although formulated over a century ago, has found renewed relevance in present-day discussions and legal challenges.

Bill Barr’s Perspective and Questions around Trump

Former Attorney General Bill Barr voiced his opinion, asserting the need for a fair fact-finding procedure before someone can be branded an insurrectionist. This viewpoint underscores the necessity for a careful and just process, ensuring that rights are not trampled on in the rush for justice. An interesting aspect to consider here is why former President Trump was not charged under Section 2383 if he was considered to have engaged in insurrection – a question that lingers and fuels further debates.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

