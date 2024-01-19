Free & Equal Unveils Blockchain Voting App for Presidential Debates

As the 2024 election year kicks into high gear, Free & Equal, an organization with over 15 years of experience in hosting presidential debates, has announced the initiation of the Presidential Debate Series. The inaugural event, held on January 18th, featured a line-up of Democratic candidates who met the criteria of being on the ballot in at least four states.

Introducing the Blockchain Election Assistant Application

Adding a uniquely modern twist to the democratic process, Christina Tobin, the founder of Free & Equal, introduced the beta version of the Free & Equal Blockchain Election Assistant Application during the live stream of the event. This state-of-the-art application, powered by Nexus.io, is designed to utilize blockchain technology to enable ranked-choice voting.

Inviting Public Participation

The introduction of this blockchain-based application allows the public to select the six U.S. Presidential candidates from various parties who will participate in the upcoming Free & Equal Elections debate slated for February 29th. By giving the electorate the power to decide who ascends the debate stage, the organization is emphasizing their commitment to fostering active participation in the democratic process.

Funding and Support

It's worth noting that the Free & Equal Blockchain Election Assistant Application is funded entirely by public donations. The technological backbone is provided by Nexus.io, a known innovator in the blockchain sector. This collaboration signifies a step towards a future where technology and democracy converge to create a more inclusive and transparent electoral process.