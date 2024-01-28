FRC Chairman Calls for Rigorous Verification of Federal Projects Across Nigeria

Victor Muruako, the Executive Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), has called upon officials to undertake a crucial verification exercise of selected Federal Government capital projects across Nigeria. The directive, announced in Abuja on Saturday, underscores the need for nuanced scrutiny of the projects' progress and the actual state of execution, aligning with the commission's core mandate.

The exercise, valued at N2.9 trillion, aims to ensure that government projects are executed efficiently and transparently. The initiative, which stretches across all six geo-political zones of Nigeria, is a testament to the commission's commitment to fiscal responsibility and transparency.

Ensuring Prudence and Value-for-Money

Under the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), the verification process aims to validate government projects within its financial means, thereby mitigating cases of abandoned projects. The exercise aligns with the guidelines set forth in the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) of 2007, providing a comprehensive evaluation and aligning macroeconomic projections with actual project execution.

The verification exercise covers a wide array of sectors including infrastructure, healthcare, education, and energy, spread across South-East, South-West, South-South, North-Central, North-East, and North-West regions. This not only demonstrates the government's commitment to fiscal responsibility but also serves as a mechanism for evaluating the efficacy of public spending.

The Implications of the Verification Process

This verification process is not merely a procedural formality but a critical mechanism for ensuring effective utilization of public funds. The results will be crucial for further action by the appropriate government agencies, reflecting the government's dedication to meeting developmental needs while ensuring the prudent use of resources.

The exercise also serves as a barometer for assessing the government's performance in project execution and financial management. By adhering to MTEF and FRA guidelines, the FRC is setting a standard for responsible fiscal governance and project oversight. The geographic spread of the projects earmarked for verification underscores the government's commitment to equitable development across all regions of Nigeria.