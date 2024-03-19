Fraudulent Nuptials: Woman Weds Brother for Govt Scheme Benefits in Uttar Pradesh

In a startling turn of events, a married woman and her brother deceitfully participated in wedding rituals under the Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojna in Uttar Pradesh, aiming to exploit the scheme for cash and gifts. This fraudulent act took place in a community wedding function in Lakshmipur block of Maharajganj, where they were among 38 couples. The incident has sparked an investigation by local authorities, highlighting the lengths to which individuals might go to benefit from government schemes designed to aid the economically weaker sections.

Unveiling the Deception

The scheme, intended to support marriages for women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, unwittingly became the stage for this deceit. Intermediaries, exploiting the system, convinced the woman and her brother to pose as a couple, leading them to partake in all matrimonial ceremonies, including the sacred circumambulation around the fire. Their act was discovered only after they had received gift items and were due to receive financial assistance, which has since been rescinded by the authorities.

Authorities React

Upon realizing the manipulation, Amit Mishra, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Lakshmipur block, promptly ordered an inquiry into the matter. Stressing the gravity of the fraud, Mishra assured that strict action would be taken against those found complicit, including the revocation of the cash assistance and the retrieval of the gifts given to the pseudo-couple. This incident has cast a shadow over the well-intentioned scheme, prompting a reevaluation of its implementation mechanisms.

Implications and Future Steps

The manipulation of the Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojna not only undermines the purpose of the scheme but also diverts resources meant for the needy. It raises questions about the efficacy of oversight mechanisms in place to prevent such frauds. As the investigation progresses, it's imperative for authorities to tighten verification processes to ensure that the scheme fulfills its noble aim of assisting economically weaker sections without being susceptible to exploitation.