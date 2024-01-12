Fraud Allegations Ignite Tensions at Miami City Commission Meeting

In a fiery first Miami City Commission meeting of 2024, council members Joe Carollo and Miguel Gabela nearly came to blows over a tense vote concerning the extension of City Attorney Victoria Méndez’s contract. The contentious decision comes amidst allegations of real estate fraud levied against Méndez and her husband, Carlos Morales.

Fraught Relations Amidst Fraud Allegations

The dispute ignited when Gabela, a recently elected city commissioner, accused Carollo of untruthfulness. This prompted a sharp retort from Carollo, who insulted Gabela’s stature and likened him to a notorious fictional mob boss, Tony Soprano. Despite the escalating tension culminating in a near brawl, which was thankfully diffused by a quick-thinking staff member, the meeting proceeded.

The Vote and Allegations

In a close call, the commission voted 3-2 in favor of extending Méndez’s contract for five months. The lawsuit against Méndez and Morales accuses them of conspiring to make a profit from properties owned by disadvantaged individuals. Morales, it alleges, used his political connections to have code violation fines waived. Méndez has firmly denied any wrongdoing, labeling the accusations a plot to obstruct justice.

Profiting from the Guardianship Program

The investigation revealed another disturbing layer to the scandal. Morales’s company had been profiting from sales connected to Miami-Dade County’s Guardianship Program, where he managed to have substantial code fines removed. Carollo, who is a former mayor of Miami, backed the extension of Méndez’s contract. Conversely, Gabela and another commissioner, Damian Pardo, opposed it, hoping for Méndez’s immediate resignation.