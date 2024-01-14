en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Frankston Mayor Nathan Conroy to Represent Liberal Party in Dunkley By-election

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:02 am EST
Frankston Mayor Nathan Conroy to Represent Liberal Party in Dunkley By-election

Frankston’s Mayor, Nathan Conroy, has been selected as the Liberal Party’s candidate for the Dunkley by-election, a development that came about following the unfortunate demise of Labor MP Peta Murphy. The by-election is expected to be held in late February or March due to parliament’s summer break. Conroy will contest against Labor’s candidate, Jodie Belyea, in this political battle that has garnered significant attention.

Conroy’s Commitment to Address Local Issues

Upon his selection, Conroy expressed his dedication to serving the community and tackling local issues. His campaign is set to focus particularly on the escalating cost of living. He pointed out that an increasing number of people are grappling with homelessness and having to make tough choices between paying for bills or buying food. With a mission to address these pressing issues, Conroy’s commitment to his community is clear and unwavering.

Liberal Party’s Confidence in Conroy

Both the Opposition Leader and the Victorian Liberal Party President have expressed their confidence in Conroy’s capabilities to serve as a robust local representative. His preselection with a persuasive 89 votes reaffirms this trust, marking him as the first Frankston mayor to win three consecutive terms. Despite the recent polls showing a three per cent swing in favor of Labor, the Liberal Party remains optimistic about Conroy’s potential.

The Political Implications of the By-election

The Dunkley by-election holds considerable political weight, as it serves as a key barometer of how the government and the opposition’s messaging is resonating with key voter demographics ahead of the next full federal election. Conroy has urged the community to engage with him during the election period, emphasizing his desire to listen to their concerns and to represent their interests in Canberra.

0
Australia Elections Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
4 mins ago
Australian Open: Kubler's Stunning Comeback and Prizmic's Rising Star Status
In a remarkable display of talent and tenacity at the Australian Open, Australian wildcard Jason Kubler and Croatian teenager Dino Prizmic turned the tide of their respective matches, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats. The KIA Arena buzzed with excitement as Kubler, against Colombian player Daniel Galan, and Prizmic, pitted against 10-time champion
Australian Open: Kubler's Stunning Comeback and Prizmic's Rising Star Status
Rublev Edges Past Seyboth Wild in Thrilling Opening Round at Australian Open; Sakkari Defeats Hibino
57 mins ago
Rublev Edges Past Seyboth Wild in Thrilling Opening Round at Australian Open; Sakkari Defeats Hibino
Simone Holtznagel Celebrates Motherhood with Lavish Baby Shower
60 mins ago
Simone Holtznagel Celebrates Motherhood with Lavish Baby Shower
Prizmic Challenges Djokovic in Intense Australian Open Match
17 mins ago
Prizmic Challenges Djokovic in Intense Australian Open Match
Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka Begin Their Quests at the Australian Open
18 mins ago
Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka Begin Their Quests at the Australian Open
Australian Tourist's Bargain Stokes Controversy in Delhi Market
33 mins ago
Australian Tourist's Bargain Stokes Controversy in Delhi Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Christchurch Incident: Person Struck by Car Amid Disorder Chaos
2 mins
Christchurch Incident: Person Struck by Car Amid Disorder Chaos
Understanding and Tracking Exercise Intensity: Insights from a Physiotherapist's Column
2 mins
Understanding and Tracking Exercise Intensity: Insights from a Physiotherapist's Column
Final Des Moines Register Poll Likely to Influence Republican Caucuses in Iowa
2 mins
Final Des Moines Register Poll Likely to Influence Republican Caucuses in Iowa
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President Amid Tense Relations with China
4 mins
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President Amid Tense Relations with China
Australian Open: Kubler's Stunning Comeback and Prizmic's Rising Star Status
4 mins
Australian Open: Kubler's Stunning Comeback and Prizmic's Rising Star Status
World Meteorological Organization Declares 2023 Hottest Year on Record
7 mins
World Meteorological Organization Declares 2023 Hottest Year on Record
President Mohamud's Dialogue with UN Secretary-General: A Leap Towards Global Cooperation
9 mins
President Mohamud's Dialogue with UN Secretary-General: A Leap Towards Global Cooperation
Ivory Coast Triumphs in 2024 Cup of Nations Opener: A Victory Beyond Sports
10 mins
Ivory Coast Triumphs in 2024 Cup of Nations Opener: A Victory Beyond Sports
Japanese Officials Extend Congratulations to Taiwan's President-elect: A Gesture of Unwavering Support
12 mins
Japanese Officials Extend Congratulations to Taiwan's President-elect: A Gesture of Unwavering Support
World Meteorological Organization Declares 2023 Hottest Year on Record
7 mins
World Meteorological Organization Declares 2023 Hottest Year on Record
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
2 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
7 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
7 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
7 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
12 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
12 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app