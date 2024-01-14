Frankston Mayor Nathan Conroy to Represent Liberal Party in Dunkley By-election

Frankston’s Mayor, Nathan Conroy, has been selected as the Liberal Party’s candidate for the Dunkley by-election, a development that came about following the unfortunate demise of Labor MP Peta Murphy. The by-election is expected to be held in late February or March due to parliament’s summer break. Conroy will contest against Labor’s candidate, Jodie Belyea, in this political battle that has garnered significant attention.

Conroy’s Commitment to Address Local Issues

Upon his selection, Conroy expressed his dedication to serving the community and tackling local issues. His campaign is set to focus particularly on the escalating cost of living. He pointed out that an increasing number of people are grappling with homelessness and having to make tough choices between paying for bills or buying food. With a mission to address these pressing issues, Conroy’s commitment to his community is clear and unwavering.

Liberal Party’s Confidence in Conroy

Both the Opposition Leader and the Victorian Liberal Party President have expressed their confidence in Conroy’s capabilities to serve as a robust local representative. His preselection with a persuasive 89 votes reaffirms this trust, marking him as the first Frankston mayor to win three consecutive terms. Despite the recent polls showing a three per cent swing in favor of Labor, the Liberal Party remains optimistic about Conroy’s potential.

The Political Implications of the By-election

The Dunkley by-election holds considerable political weight, as it serves as a key barometer of how the government and the opposition’s messaging is resonating with key voter demographics ahead of the next full federal election. Conroy has urged the community to engage with him during the election period, emphasizing his desire to listen to their concerns and to represent their interests in Canberra.