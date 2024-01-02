Franklin County Commissioners Elect New Chairman, Invest in Strategic Planning and Trail Repair

In a significant reshuffling, Lance Harvell has been elected as the new chairman of the Franklin County Commissioners, succeeding Terry Brann of Wilton. This decision was made during their recent meeting, leading to a new phase of leadership for the county.

Investment in Strategic Planning

In a bid to streamline the county’s strategic direction and increase transparency, the commissioners have agreed to invest $43,200 in hiring the Mejorando Group. This Cumberland-based firm will facilitate the implementation of a strategic plan for Franklin County, aiming to keep all stakeholders informed and aligned. The funding for this significant investment is set to be sourced from interest.

Allocating Funds for Trail Repair

Another noteworthy decision during the meeting was the allocation of $100,000 from tax-increment financing (TIF) funds to repair damage to snowmobile trails. These trails were severely affected by flooding during a rainstorm in December, leading to significant washouts and an estimated $3 million in damages. This situation poses a substantial economic threat, with potential impacts on both the county and local businesses that depend on snowmobiling.

Understanding the TIF Funds

The TIF funds, originally established in relation to a wind energy facility project by Helix Generation, are intended to spur economic development in the county’s unorganized territories. However, they can also be deployed for countywide projects that benefit the entire county. The TIF Advisory Committee usually scrutinizes grant applications before they are presented to the commissioners. The decision to earmark funds for trail repair provides a clear budget for those tasked with sourcing materials. To aid the repair efforts, the county has offered gravel from a local pit.