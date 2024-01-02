en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Franklin County Commissioners Elect New Chairman, Invest in Strategic Planning and Trail Repair

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:50 pm EST
Franklin County Commissioners Elect New Chairman, Invest in Strategic Planning and Trail Repair

In a significant reshuffling, Lance Harvell has been elected as the new chairman of the Franklin County Commissioners, succeeding Terry Brann of Wilton. This decision was made during their recent meeting, leading to a new phase of leadership for the county.

Investment in Strategic Planning

In a bid to streamline the county’s strategic direction and increase transparency, the commissioners have agreed to invest $43,200 in hiring the Mejorando Group. This Cumberland-based firm will facilitate the implementation of a strategic plan for Franklin County, aiming to keep all stakeholders informed and aligned. The funding for this significant investment is set to be sourced from interest.

Allocating Funds for Trail Repair

Another noteworthy decision during the meeting was the allocation of $100,000 from tax-increment financing (TIF) funds to repair damage to snowmobile trails. These trails were severely affected by flooding during a rainstorm in December, leading to significant washouts and an estimated $3 million in damages. This situation poses a substantial economic threat, with potential impacts on both the county and local businesses that depend on snowmobiling.

Understanding the TIF Funds

The TIF funds, originally established in relation to a wind energy facility project by Helix Generation, are intended to spur economic development in the county’s unorganized territories. However, they can also be deployed for countywide projects that benefit the entire county. The TIF Advisory Committee usually scrutinizes grant applications before they are presented to the commissioners. The decision to earmark funds for trail repair provides a clear budget for those tasked with sourcing materials. To aid the repair efforts, the county has offered gravel from a local pit.

0
Economy Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Year in Review: China's Concert Boom, Rise of MBTI and Belt and Road Initiative's Decade

By Wojciech Zylm

Facing the Future: Critical Challenges in Thailand's Agricultural Sector

By BNN Correspondents

US Dollar Resurgence, Gold's Bullish Trend, and Bitcoin's Surge Shape Market Dynamics

By BNN Correspondents

Marshall Todd Wraps Up First Year as Pulaski County Judge-Executive

By BNN Correspondents

FPCCI Delegation's Strategic Meeting with Punjab Governor: A Step Forw ...
@Business · 6 mins
FPCCI Delegation's Strategic Meeting with Punjab Governor: A Step Forw ...
heart comment 0
PM Albanese’s Strategic Plan: Alleviate Cost of Living and Mitigate Inflation

By Geeta Pillai

PM Albanese's Strategic Plan: Alleviate Cost of Living and Mitigate Inflation
Sweden Faces Economic Turbulence as Bankruptcies Surge to 90s Level

By Ebenezer Mensah

Sweden Faces Economic Turbulence as Bankruptcies Surge to 90s Level
S&P Dow Jones Indices Updates Market Capitalization Eligibility Criteria

By Hadeel Hashem

S&P Dow Jones Indices Updates Market Capitalization Eligibility Criteria
UK Debt Charities Brace for Surge amid Cost-of-Living Crisis

By Israel Ojoko

UK Debt Charities Brace for Surge amid Cost-of-Living Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 College Football Championship: Michigan vs. Washington Showdown
40 seconds
2024 College Football Championship: Michigan vs. Washington Showdown
Mitchell Starc's Mastery and Warner's Farewell: A Day of Cricket Highlights
44 seconds
Mitchell Starc's Mastery and Warner's Farewell: A Day of Cricket Highlights
Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN
54 seconds
Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Turning Point for Global Climate Crisis
55 seconds
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Turning Point for Global Climate Crisis
Notre Dame Football: A Journey into Unfamiliar Territory
1 min
Notre Dame Football: A Journey into Unfamiliar Territory
Mitchell Starc's Bowling Brilliance Sets the Stage in Australia-Pakistan Clash
1 min
Mitchell Starc's Bowling Brilliance Sets the Stage in Australia-Pakistan Clash
CFP 1.0: A Decade of Transformation in College Football Concludes
1 min
CFP 1.0: A Decade of Transformation in College Football Concludes
Super Bowl Logo Conspiracy Theory Fuels Speculation About Game's Contenders
1 min
Super Bowl Logo Conspiracy Theory Fuels Speculation About Game's Contenders
49ers' Fred Warner Addresses Missed Tackles; Team Clinches No. 1 NFC Seed
2 mins
49ers' Fred Warner Addresses Missed Tackles; Team Clinches No. 1 NFC Seed
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
16 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app