Law

Franklin County Commissioner Meeting Discusses Crucial County Matters

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
Franklin County Commissioner Meeting Discusses Crucial County Matters

On December 26, 2023, the Franklin County Commissioner meeting unfolded with critical discussions revolving around county matters including the new courthouse addition, liquor law amendments, and judicial appointments. The meeting, likely the final one to take place before moving to the brand new boardroom, opened with a detailed report by Randy Henrie on the ongoing courthouse construction. The old edifice is currently undergoing a facelift, with the south doors open for public access.

Introducing the New District Judge

In a significant announcement, Judge Cody Brower was introduced as the new District Judge for the Sixth Judicial District, assuming the role left vacant by the retired Judge Mitchell Brown. This development marks a critical phase in the county’s judicial system.

The Liquor Law and Other Approvals

Further, the meeting saw the scheduling of a public hearing for January 22, aimed at discussing the possible transition of Franklin County’s status from a dry county to a wet county. County Assessor Chris Barton received the green light for a Content Licensing Agreement with Utah Real Estate. This approval would grant him access to the Multiple Listing Service, thereby improving property valuations. Simultaneously, Sheriff Dave Fryar proposed an increase in civil process fees. However, this proposal would necessitate a public hearing due to the substantial increase involved.

Security and Other Updates

TJ Burbank from IT Specialists proposed an upgrade of the security system in county buildings to harmonize with the new courthouse addition. The Hull Lot of Littles Class II subdivision and a Mobile Home Exemption were approved. The commission also approved an agreement with Great West Engineering for groundwater monitoring at the landfill. It was followed by the approval of the Fiscal Year 2023 Indigent Defense Expenditure Report. The purchase of Electronic Poll Books, facilitated by a grant, was endorsed to avert double voting. A country ground lease for landfill property received approval on a year-to-year basis.

Commissioner Robert Swainston highlighted the delays on East Oneida road repairs due to water in the pipes that need to be filled with concrete. He also drew attention to the reported vandalism at the site, marking a concerning issue for the county.

Law Politics United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

