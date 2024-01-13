en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Frank Luntz Bets on Trump’s Victory in 2024 Presidential Election

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:45 pm EST
Frank Luntz Bets on Trump’s Victory in 2024 Presidential Election

In an unexpected turn of events, Republican pollster Frank Luntz has placed his bets on former President Donald Trump to claim victory in the 2024 Presidential election. This prediction came to light following a recent CNN debate, when a CBS News reporter put forth a hypothetical betting query. Luntz’s response, expressing confidence in Trump’s potential win, took many by surprise, considering the former President’s history of controversies, including impeachment and the infamous events of January 6.

A Shifting Narrative

Despite these controversies, Trump’s popularity appears to be on an upward trajectory. His current standing in the Iowa Caucuses, a pivotal event in the run-up to the Presidential election, could be a testament to this. As per RealClearPolling data, Trump boasts an impressive average support of 53 percent in Iowa, a remarkable 35.2 points ahead of his closest rival, former Governor Nikki Haley.

Increased Support Amid Controversy

Interestingly, Luntz had previously remarked in December that attempts to prosecute or condemn Trump only seem to amplify his popularity among his supporters. This observation was made in the context of a Colorado Supreme Court decision to remove Trump from the ballot, a move that was subsequently stayed pending a U.S. Supreme Court decision. Luntz argued that such actions, far from deterring Trump’s supporters, make him more likely to win against President Biden.

Trump’s Groundwork in Iowa

While not campaigning as rigorously as per traditional standards, Trump continues to command strong support in Iowa. His events witness packed ballrooms, reflecting his unwavering popularity on the ground. Furthermore, Trump’s campaign has escalated its presence in Iowa, hinting at a strategic shift and ambition for a ‘thunderous victory’. Other potential strong performers include Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, with DeSantis boasting an extensive ground game in the state. This overwhelming support among rural voters in Iowa’s Hancock County, which largely rejected him eight years prior, further bolsters the prediction of a Trump victory in the 2024 Presidential election.

0
Politics United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
57 seconds ago
Manchester Standoff Ends in Tragedy: Jake Chiaradonna Shot Dead by Police
In Manchester, the death of 35-year-old Jake Chiaradonna has raised questions and sparked an investigation. The man, wanted in connection with a January 11 robbery, met his end in a hail of police gunfire following a tense standoff on the streets of Pine and Plummer. The incident, captured in a video by a bystander, shows
Manchester Standoff Ends in Tragedy: Jake Chiaradonna Shot Dead by Police
Utah Lawmakers Stir Debate with Bills Restricting Transgender Access to Public Facilities
5 mins ago
Utah Lawmakers Stir Debate with Bills Restricting Transgender Access to Public Facilities
Chronological Cartography: Maps Illuminate US Primary and Caucus Season
5 mins ago
Chronological Cartography: Maps Illuminate US Primary and Caucus Season
Democratic Party Defectors Form New Political Party in South Korea
3 mins ago
Democratic Party Defectors Form New Political Party in South Korea
BCP Council Leader to Engage Residents in First Live Q&A Session of 2024
3 mins ago
BCP Council Leader to Engage Residents in First Live Q&A Session of 2024
Jayapal Criticizes Biden's Border Enforcement: A Comparison with Trump Era
5 mins ago
Jayapal Criticizes Biden's Border Enforcement: A Comparison with Trump Era
Latest Headlines
World News
Jeremy Sebas Scores First Goal for Strasbourg in Draw Against Marseille
10 seconds
Jeremy Sebas Scores First Goal for Strasbourg in Draw Against Marseille
Isaiah Vagana Joins Wakefield Trinity: A New Chapter in Rugby Legacy
52 seconds
Isaiah Vagana Joins Wakefield Trinity: A New Chapter in Rugby Legacy
Democratic Party Defectors Form New Political Party in South Korea
3 mins
Democratic Party Defectors Form New Political Party in South Korea
Virginia's Health Insurance Marketplace Enjoys Successful First Year
3 mins
Virginia's Health Insurance Marketplace Enjoys Successful First Year
Unraveling the Mysteries of Nighttime Hunger: Causes and Management
3 mins
Unraveling the Mysteries of Nighttime Hunger: Causes and Management
BCP Council Leader to Engage Residents in First Live Q&A Session of 2024
3 mins
BCP Council Leader to Engage Residents in First Live Q&A Session of 2024
Luke Glendening: The Unforeseen Catalyst of Tampa Bay Lightning's Success
4 mins
Luke Glendening: The Unforeseen Catalyst of Tampa Bay Lightning's Success
Kalen DeBoer Steps Up as New Head Coach for Alabama, Replacing Nick Saban
4 mins
Kalen DeBoer Steps Up as New Head Coach for Alabama, Replacing Nick Saban
Jayapal Criticizes Biden's Border Enforcement: A Comparison with Trump Era
5 mins
Jayapal Criticizes Biden's Border Enforcement: A Comparison with Trump Era
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
25 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app