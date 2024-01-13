Frank Luntz Bets on Trump’s Victory in 2024 Presidential Election

In an unexpected turn of events, Republican pollster Frank Luntz has placed his bets on former President Donald Trump to claim victory in the 2024 Presidential election. This prediction came to light following a recent CNN debate, when a CBS News reporter put forth a hypothetical betting query. Luntz’s response, expressing confidence in Trump’s potential win, took many by surprise, considering the former President’s history of controversies, including impeachment and the infamous events of January 6.

A Shifting Narrative

Despite these controversies, Trump’s popularity appears to be on an upward trajectory. His current standing in the Iowa Caucuses, a pivotal event in the run-up to the Presidential election, could be a testament to this. As per RealClearPolling data, Trump boasts an impressive average support of 53 percent in Iowa, a remarkable 35.2 points ahead of his closest rival, former Governor Nikki Haley.

Increased Support Amid Controversy

Interestingly, Luntz had previously remarked in December that attempts to prosecute or condemn Trump only seem to amplify his popularity among his supporters. This observation was made in the context of a Colorado Supreme Court decision to remove Trump from the ballot, a move that was subsequently stayed pending a U.S. Supreme Court decision. Luntz argued that such actions, far from deterring Trump’s supporters, make him more likely to win against President Biden.

Trump’s Groundwork in Iowa

While not campaigning as rigorously as per traditional standards, Trump continues to command strong support in Iowa. His events witness packed ballrooms, reflecting his unwavering popularity on the ground. Furthermore, Trump’s campaign has escalated its presence in Iowa, hinting at a strategic shift and ambition for a ‘thunderous victory’. Other potential strong performers include Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, with DeSantis boasting an extensive ground game in the state. This overwhelming support among rural voters in Iowa’s Hancock County, which largely rejected him eight years prior, further bolsters the prediction of a Trump victory in the 2024 Presidential election.