Elections

Franco Debono’s Potential Return to Politics Backed by PN’s Roberta Bonello Felice

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:44 am EST
In a significant turn of political events, Roberta Bonello Felice, a prominent member of the Nationalist Party’s (PN) executive in Malta, has thrown her weight behind Franco Debono’s potential return to the political arena. Debono, a former Member of Parliament (MP), had taken a step back from frontline politics following a conflict with Lawrence Gonzi, then prime minister and leader of the PN, in 2013.

Felice’s Support for Debono’s Return

Expressing her support for Debono’s political comeback, Felice stated her readiness to introduce a motion for his reintegration into the party, contingent on his initiation of the process. Debono’s potential return could prove instrumental in reshaping the political dynamics within PN.

Debono’s Political Relevance

Despite his absence from frontline politics for over a decade, Debono’s name still resonates with the electorate. His willingness to contest for a Member of European Parliament (MEP) seat under the PN banner has sent ripples of excitement through the political landscape. This could be a game-changer for the PN, currently rallying to regain its third MEP seat in the forthcoming June elections.

PN’s Aim to Regain MEP Seat

The Nationalist Party’s current MEPs, Roberta Metsola and David Casa, will be contesting in the upcoming elections. The inclusion of Debono in the race could potentially bolster the party’s chances of recapturing its third MEP seat. Debono, who now spearheads a thriving criminal law practice, has kept his political ambitions alive through social media and insightful public commentary.

As the PN endeavors to recover its political clout, the prospect of Debono’s return has been touted as a necessary catalyst. His potential candidacy in the upcoming elections could mark a turning point in the party’s political trajectory.

author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

