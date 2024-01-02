Francis Rooney to Host Fundraiser for Naples Mayoral Candidate Gary Price

Former U.S. Representative Francis Rooney has stepped into the local political arena, announcing his support for Gary Price, a mayoral candidate in Naples. The Republican stalwart, who served in the House from 2017 to 2021 and held tenure as a U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See, is set to host a fundraiser for Price at the esteemed Naples Yacht Club on January 5.

Backing a Vision for Naples

Rooney’s endorsement marks a significant boost for Price, a former Naples City Councilman who is currently challenging incumbent Mayor Teresa Heitman and City Councilman Ted Blankenship in the race for Naples’ top seat. This fundraiser, backed by a host committee comprising prominent figures from the development and business sectors, is a clear indicator of the growing support rallying behind Price’s campaign.

The Call for Change

Price’s campaign has been built on a clarion call for change. He has been vocal in his criticism of the current constraints placed on city staff, leading to high turnover and hindrances to services in Naples. The situation, he suggests, has been exacerbated since Hurricane Ian, leaving the city grappling with pressing issues related to property rights and building moratoriums.

A People-Centric Approach

Price’s vision for Naples places the city’s residents at the heart of his political agenda. He aims to prioritize their needs and address the challenges that have been plaguing the city. As part of his campaign strategy, Price plans to organize additional fundraisers in the coming months, further establishing his commitment to the people of Naples and the future of their city.