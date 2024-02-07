France's Struggle: A Tale of Economic and Safety Concerns Amid Energy Crisis

France, a global powerhouse, is grappling with economic and safety challenges, underscored by a decline in numerous indices. These indices, which gauge elements such as energy supply and cost, cultural environment, quality of life, taxation, and personal safety, paint a bleak picture of the country's current situation.

Energy Crisis Exacerbates Economic Woes

The French President is feeling the sting of these economic humiliations, with the energy crisis of 2023 playing a significant role. The crisis has particularly impacted energy supply and cost, triggering a ripple effect through the nation's economy. The French bank BNP Paribas had even advised customers in the previous year to shift their money to the UK, signaling a lack of confidence in the French economy.

Government Measures and Continued Deterioration

Despite government initiatives aimed at alleviating these concerns, other areas persist in their downward spiral. The surge in protests, riots, and the looming threat of terrorism has driven the personal safety criterion to its lowest since its inception in 2015. This decline in personal safety has raised alarm bells, particularly with the imminent Olympic and Paralympic Games, spotlighting the issue of safety and security.

Global Impact and Concerns

The French Foreign Trade Council has voiced general apprehension, particularly concerning France's appeal as a tourist hotspot and its ability to attract executives who favor the 'French way of life.' Further afield, the Asia-Pacific region has recorded a substantial 30-point drop in personal safety compared to 2023. North America and Eurasia are also grappling with substantial declines, but Latin America and the Africa-Indian Ocean region have maintained better levels of attractiveness.