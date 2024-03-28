France's Lower House Approves Bill Banning Hair Discrimination, Advances to Senate

Lawmakers in France's lower house of parliament on Thursday took a groundbreaking step by approving a bill that seeks to ban discrimination based on hair texture, length, color, or style. Spearheaded by Olivier Serva, a deputy from Guadeloupe, the initiative aims to address and curb discrimination particularly affecting Black individuals and others who face prejudice in various social settings due to their hair. This legislative effort positions France on the brink of becoming the first nation globally to explicitly outlaw hair-based discrimination at a national scale.

Legislative Journey and Public Response

With an overwhelming majority, 44 out of 50 present members of the National Assembly voted in favor of the bill, signifying a strong legislative push towards recognizing and combatting hair discrimination. Public reaction has been notably positive, with many seeing this as a significant stride towards dismantling barriers of discrimination. Estelle Vallois, a consultant celebrating the bill's advancement, highlighted the rarity of salons trained to manage all hair types in France, underscoring the necessity of this legislative move. The bill, however, is set to face its next challenge in the Senate, where opposition from conservative factions anticipates a tough battle ahead.

Global Context and National Implications

The proposed law in France echoes efforts in over 20 U.S. states that have enacted similar measures to protect individuals from hair-based discrimination. Yet, France's approach is unique in its ambition to incorporate such protections within national legislation. By amending existing labor and criminal codes, the bill seeks to protect individuals with curly, coiled, or bald hairstyles from discrimination, bypassing the need to specifically address race-based discrimination. This legislative move is not just about hair; it's an effort to challenge and expand the Eurocentric standards of professionalism and beauty that have long dominated societal norms.

Opposition and the Road Ahead

Despite the bill's success in the National Assembly, its journey is far from over. Critics, particularly from right-wing and far-right political spectrums, argue that France's existing legal framework sufficiently addresses discrimination, viewing the bill as an unnecessary importation of U.S.-styled racial discourse. Yet, supporters, including Serva and his allies, argue the necessity of explicit protections, citing cases like that of Aboubakar Traoré, a Black French flight attendant who faced discrimination due to his hairstyle at work. The bill now awaits deliberation in the Senate, where its fate will be decided.

As France stands at the cusp of enacting potentially historic legislation, the world watches closely. This bill not only challenges existing norms but also sets a precedent for national-level acknowledgment and protection against hair discrimination. Whether or not it passes the Senate, its progression signals a growing recognition of the diverse forms of discrimination that pervade societies globally, pushing for a more inclusive and accepting world, one legislation at a time.