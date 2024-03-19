France's Largest Cyberbullying Case: 28 Jailed for Targeting Influencer Magali Berdah

In a groundbreaking legal decision, 28 individuals have been sentenced to jail terms of up to 18 months for their involvement in the harassment of Magali Berdah, a renowned French influencer. This case, spurred by a campaign from the rapper Booba, marks France's most significant cyberbullying trial to date, shedding light on the severe consequences of online harassment.

Advertisment

Background and Legal Proceedings

The Paris Criminal Court heard how these individuals, aged between 20 and 49, engaged in a coordinated attack against Berdah, sending her threatening and insulting messages over social media. This harassment campaign was allegedly incited by posts from Booba, real name Élie Yaffa, who has since denied the accusations of aggravated harassment. The court's decision emphasizes the tangible impact of online behavior, with the judges stating that each defendant "made a conscious choice to join in" the cyberbullying, directly affecting Berdah's mental health and overall well-being.

Consequences and Sentencing

Advertisment

The sentences handed down by the court varied, with some individuals receiving up to 18 months in jail, and others given suspended sentences. In addition to prison time, the defendants were collectively fined 700 euros and ordered to pay a total of 54,000 euros in compensation to Berdah. This financial penalty alongside the jail terms serves as a stark reminder of the legal ramifications of cyberbullying. Berdah hailed the verdict as a "beautiful victory," reinforcing the message that online spaces are not beyond the reach of law enforcement.

Wider Implications and Ongoing Legal Matters

This landmark case not only highlights the seriousness with which French courts are treating cyberbullying but also sets a precedent for future legal actions against online harassment. Beyond this trial, Berdah herself faces legal challenges, including allegations of money laundering and fraudulent activities through her company, Shauna Events. Meanwhile, Booba's role in the cyberbullying case, compounded by his history of public controversies, underscores the influence public figures can wield in digital spaces. This case therefore not only represents a victory for Berdah but also a significant moment in the ongoing battle against online harassment.