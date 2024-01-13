France's Foreign Minister Visits Kyiv, Asserts Support Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

As the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion looms, Ukraine's struggle for sovereignty and territorial integrity continues to resonate globally. One nation making its stance clear is France, with the country's newly-appointed Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné indicating unwavering support during his inaugural international visit to Kyiv on Saturday.

Advertisment

Séjourné's Maiden International Venture

Making Ukraine his first stop after appointment, Séjourné affirmed that Ukraine is a priority for France. His visit aimed at delivering a strong, unequivocal message: France's commitment to defending the principles of international law remains steadfast. During a joint conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Séjourné iterated France's sustained support for Ukraine.

France's Aid Strategy: A Shift in Approach

Advertisment

While no new weapon deliveries were announced during the visit, the Foreign Minister disclosed a significant shift in France's aid strategy. Rather than providing complete weapons systems, as has been the norm, France is now focusing on aiding Ukraine's defense manufacturers in enhancing armament production. This move, according to Séjourné, is aimed at addressing Ukraine's long-term defense needs.

Details of a recent French defense fund allocation for Ukraine's armament purchases were also shared, although the exact amount remains undisclosed. In addition to these direct efforts, France is actively working to overcome Hungary's objections to EU financial aid for Ukraine.

Ukraine's Response and Western-Made Components in Russian Missiles

Advertisment

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba acknowledged France's support and used the platform to shed light on a critical issue. Highlighting the presence of Western-made components in Russian missiles, Kuleba urged the G7 and EU to halt such supplies to Russia, a move that could potentially impede Russia's military efforts against Ukraine.

Séjourné's visit coincided with a crucial time in Ukraine's struggle. The UK Prime Minister's announcement of new military funding for Ukraine and the Ukrainian Air Force's action against a Russian missile attack, resulting in civilian casualties in both Ukraine and Russia, underscored the heightened tension in the region.

As Ukraine continues to face the threat of Russian aggression, the support from France and the international community will undoubtedly play a vital role in the country's defense and eventual resolution of the conflict.