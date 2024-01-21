France's Controversial New Immigration Law Spurs Nationwide Protests

In a move that has elicited nationwide protests, France has enacted a new immigration law designed to intensify its ability to deport foreigners deemed undesirable and restrict access to social welfare for non-nationals. The legislation has sparked demonstrations led by a coalition of 200 public figures from diverse sectors, including the arts and unions. These protestors assert that the law's underlying ideology reflects the 'national preference' ethos advocated by the far-right National Rally party.

Public Outcry and Controversy

On Sunday, January 21, tens of thousands of people marched across France to voice their opposition to the government's contentious immigration law. The Interior Ministry estimated the number of protestors at 75,000, while the CGT union claimed that 150,000 people had demonstrated. Key left-wing leaders were present at the rally, which was called for by over 200 prominent figures. The protests were widespread, with nearly 2,000 people assembling in Lyon and 3,000 in Bordeaux.

Provisions of the New Law

The law introduces stringent provisions that make family reunification more challenging, such as mandating proof of French language proficiency for spouses seeking to join their partners in France. Additionally, it establishes stricter criteria for accessing social services and housing. A previously scrapped rule penalizing foreigners for lacking residence papers has also been revived. These changes have been the result of Parliament's extensive additions to the initial text, pushing the bill further to the right.

Political Implications

The introduction of this legislation is viewed as a strategic move to the right by President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the European elections and the 2027 presidential election. National Rally leader Marine Le Pen is anticipated to be a major contender in the 2027 presidential race. Macron, who has supported the law throughout its passage in Parliament, has acknowledged that some of its provisions may be unconstitutional. This concern has been echoed by an official from the Interior Ministry. Macron will not be eligible for re-election after serving two terms.