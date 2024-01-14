en English
France

France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amid Intensifying Conflict

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:09 pm EST
In a show of solidarity against ongoing Russian aggression, the newly appointed French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné made his first diplomatic journey to Kyiv, reaffirming France’s steadfast support for Ukraine. His visit underlines the enduring importance of Ukraine in France’s foreign policy, even amid a global landscape brimming with crises.

Strengthening Defense Ties with Ukraine

During his visit, Séjourné met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, discussing the country’s defense needs and potential collaborations in the production of military equipment. This includes the joint production of drones, artillery, and enhancements to air defense systems. This drive towards bolstering Ukraine’s capacity to produce essential weapons domestically signifies a new phase in defense cooperation between the two nations.

International Aid in Decline

While the French government pledges a hefty 3.2 billion euros in military support, international aid for Ukraine is dwindling, hitting a record low since the conflict’s onset. Compared to the same period in 2022, aid has seen a precipitous drop of nearly 90%. This reduction in aid comes at a critical moment, as the European Union wrestles with the challenge of unblocking a 50-billion-euro aid package, a move opposed by Hungary’s Viktor Orban. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, the US Congress is divided over providing additional support.

Russia’s Unabated Attacks

Amid these financial struggles and diplomatic efforts, Ukraine faces a relentless onslaught from Russia. Recently, Russia launched an intense aerial offensive, firing 40 missiles and drones in a single overnight strike. Despite the intensity of the attack, Ukraine’s air force reported successfully destroying eight missiles and disabling over 20 devices. Remarkably, Ukrainian authorities reported only one civilian wounded in the Sumy region as a result of this attack.

France Politics Ukraine
Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

