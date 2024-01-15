France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amid Conflict: Stéphane Séjourné’s First Diplomatic Sojourn

In a demonstration of unwavering solidarity, newly appointed French Foreign Minister, Stéphane Séjourné, embarked on his first diplomatic sojourn to the embattled nation of Ukraine. His meeting with Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Saturday reaffirmed France’s continued support for Ukraine amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia.

A Timely Show of Support

As the near second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine looms, Séjourné’s visit mirrors France’s prioritization of the Ukrainian crisis over other emerging global conflicts. This commitment is further underscored by the recent pledge of additional military support from British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

A Vow of Steadfast Solidarity

At a joint news conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, Séjourné expressed France’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine. Emphasizing the primacy of international law and European values, he asserted that France would continue to stand with Ukraine.

France’s military support to Ukraine, totalling €3.2 billion, is a testament to this pledge. Furthermore, Britain’s contribution of nearly £12 billion demonstrates the international community’s collective resolve to support Ukraine’s war efforts.

Delays in Aid Amidst Escalating Conflict

However, Ukraine’s struggle persists amidst Russia’s escalated aerial attacks, including a recent overnight barrage of 40 missiles and drones. Moreover, the delivery of promised aid has been delayed due to political obstacles. A substantial aid package from the European Union was vetoed by Hungary’s leader, Viktor Orban, causing a significant reduction in aid to Ukraine as indicated by the Kiel Institute survey.

Strengthening Defense Cooperation

Despite these challenges, Séjourné and Kuleba engaged in discussions on defense cooperation. They considered the joint production of drones, artillery, and air defense systems, intending to equip Ukraine with the capability to produce necessary weapons on its territory. Concurrently, legal frameworks were explored to facilitate collaborations between French and Ukrainian defense companies.