en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amid Conflict: Stéphane Séjourné’s First Diplomatic Sojourn

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:40 pm EST
France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amid Conflict: Stéphane Séjourné’s First Diplomatic Sojourn

In a demonstration of unwavering solidarity, newly appointed French Foreign Minister, Stéphane Séjourné, embarked on his first diplomatic sojourn to the embattled nation of Ukraine. His meeting with Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Saturday reaffirmed France’s continued support for Ukraine amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia.

A Timely Show of Support

As the near second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine looms, Séjourné’s visit mirrors France’s prioritization of the Ukrainian crisis over other emerging global conflicts. This commitment is further underscored by the recent pledge of additional military support from British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

A Vow of Steadfast Solidarity

At a joint news conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, Séjourné expressed France’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine. Emphasizing the primacy of international law and European values, he asserted that France would continue to stand with Ukraine.

France’s military support to Ukraine, totalling €3.2 billion, is a testament to this pledge. Furthermore, Britain’s contribution of nearly £12 billion demonstrates the international community’s collective resolve to support Ukraine’s war efforts.

Delays in Aid Amidst Escalating Conflict

However, Ukraine’s struggle persists amidst Russia’s escalated aerial attacks, including a recent overnight barrage of 40 missiles and drones. Moreover, the delivery of promised aid has been delayed due to political obstacles. A substantial aid package from the European Union was vetoed by Hungary’s leader, Viktor Orban, causing a significant reduction in aid to Ukraine as indicated by the Kiel Institute survey.

Strengthening Defense Cooperation

Despite these challenges, Séjourné and Kuleba engaged in discussions on defense cooperation. They considered the joint production of drones, artillery, and air defense systems, intending to equip Ukraine with the capability to produce necessary weapons on its territory. Concurrently, legal frameworks were explored to facilitate collaborations between French and Ukrainian defense companies.

0
France Politics Ukraine
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

France

See more
4 mins ago
PSG's Dominance Evident in 2-0 Victory Over Lens
In a display of sheer dominance and strategic excellence, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) recorded a 2-0 victory over Lens, solidifying their position atop the French league. This match, characterized by impressive offensive capabilities and resolute determination, saw PSG extend their lead to a commanding eight points. The encounter carries significant weight in the season’s unfolding narrative,
PSG's Dominance Evident in 2-0 Victory Over Lens
Wave of Patriotism Sweeps Paris as Citizens March in National Pride
23 mins ago
Wave of Patriotism Sweeps Paris as Citizens March in National Pride
Reunion Island Braces for Tropical Storm Belal Amid State of Lockdown
1 hour ago
Reunion Island Braces for Tropical Storm Belal Amid State of Lockdown
Tragedy Unfolds as Five Migrants Perish Crossing the English Channel
7 mins ago
Tragedy Unfolds as Five Migrants Perish Crossing the English Channel
Notre Dame Cathedral Celebrates Major Milestone in Restoration Journey
13 mins ago
Notre Dame Cathedral Celebrates Major Milestone in Restoration Journey
Reunion Island on High Alert as Tropical Storm Belal Approaches
14 mins ago
Reunion Island on High Alert as Tropical Storm Belal Approaches
Latest Headlines
World News
Majority of UK Voters Favor Stricter Immigration Policies, Reveals Study
14 seconds
Majority of UK Voters Favor Stricter Immigration Policies, Reveals Study
AFL Stirs Debate by Ceasing to Display Player Weights
18 seconds
AFL Stirs Debate by Ceasing to Display Player Weights
Dennis Mbelenzi Defends Title in Challenging PwC Bermuda Marathon
30 seconds
Dennis Mbelenzi Defends Title in Challenging PwC Bermuda Marathon
Don Pyke Ushers in New Era as CEO of West Coast Eagles
1 min
Don Pyke Ushers in New Era as CEO of West Coast Eagles
Weight Loss Redefined: How a 'Fatso Gene' Could Revolutionize Dieting
1 min
Weight Loss Redefined: How a 'Fatso Gene' Could Revolutionize Dieting
DeSantis Questions Trump's Potential Effectiveness in 2024 Presidential Race
3 mins
DeSantis Questions Trump's Potential Effectiveness in 2024 Presidential Race
PSG's Dominance Evident in 2-0 Victory Over Lens
4 mins
PSG's Dominance Evident in 2-0 Victory Over Lens
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys in Wild Card Playoff
4 mins
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys in Wild Card Playoff
Unveiling the Thrill of Upcoming Softball Matches: A Look at Tug Valley High School's Winning Streak
4 mins
Unveiling the Thrill of Upcoming Softball Matches: A Look at Tug Valley High School's Winning Streak
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
23 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
27 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
1 hour
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
15 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app