France Pledges €30M to UNRWA, Conditional on Neutrality Amid Gaza Crisis

On Thursday, March 28, 2024, the French foreign ministry announced a conditional pledge of €30 million ($32 million) to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), emphasizing the necessity for the agency to uphold a stance of neutrality. This decision comes in the wake of allegations that some of UNRWA's employees in Gaza were involved in a Hamas attack against Israel on October 7, leading to a significant funding suspension from major donors including the United States.

Advertisment

UNRWA in Crisis: Allegations and Investigations

The crisis engulfing UNRWA intensified when Israel accused a dozen of its employees in Gaza of participating in an attack by the Palestinian militant group, Hamas. In response to these allegations, the United States and other donors halted their financial support in January, putting the agency's operations in jeopardy. France, which had provided €60 million to UNRWA in the previous year, initially withheld its funding for the first quarter of 2024. The United Nations has since terminated the employment of the accused staff members and commenced both an internal and an independent investigation to scrutinize the agency's adherence to neutrality.

Conditional Funding: France's Stance

Advertisment

France's pledge of financial support comes with the stipulation that UNRWA commits to conducting its missions free from any incitement to hatred or violence. Christophe Lemoine, a spokesman for the ministry, highlighted the critical role of UNRWA in Gaza and the region at large, underscoring the importance of the agency's ability to continue its work unimpeded. However, the ministry did not provide a specific timeline for the disbursement of the pledged funds, which are typically allocated on a quarterly basis.

Global Reaction and Humanitarian Concerns

The French decision has sparked a mix of reactions. Human rights organizations have criticized the move, pointing to the worsening humanitarian catastrophe and looming famine in the besieged Palestinian territory of Gaza, where Israeli forces launched a devastating military campaign following the October 7 Hamas attack. Meanwhile, the United Nations' efforts to address the neutrality concerns through thorough investigations reflect a broader attempt to maintain the integrity and trust in international humanitarian efforts amidst complex geopolitical conflicts.

As the final report of the independent investigation is awaited, with an expected presentation to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on April 20, the international community watches closely. The outcome could have far-reaching implications not only for UNRWA's future operations and funding but also for the broader landscape of humanitarian aid in conflict zones. Amidst these developments, France's conditional funding pledge underscores the delicate balance between supporting essential humanitarian work and ensuring adherence to principles of neutrality and non-violence in highly volatile regions.