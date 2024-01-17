France Moves Towards Enshrining 'Guaranteed Freedom' to Abortion in Constitution

In a major development, France's Assemblée Nationale's Laws Committee has approved a draft, securing a 'guaranteed freedom' for women to terminate pregnancies. This significant move does not establish an outright right to abortion but is a stride towards enshrining this freedom in the country's constitution. The draft was approved on January 17 and is seen as a part of President Emmanuel Macron's commitment to protect French women's reproductive rights, a pledge he made in response to the 2022 overturning of federal abortion rights in the United States.

Constitutional Protection For Abortion

The Macron government, despite being a minority, seeks to amend the Constitution to safeguard abortion rights. However, it faces the daunting task of securing a three-fifths majority from both the Assemblée and Sénat. The proposed language has been crafted to provide constitutional protection for abortion without cementing the current legislation in place or creating an absolute right. Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti stressed the necessity of maintaining flexibility in the law to adapt to future technological, medical, and scientific advancements.

Upcoming Debates and Challenges

The draft is scheduled for a full debate in the Assemblée on January 24, followed by consideration in the Sénat, which leans to the right. The initiative has not been without criticism. Right-wing parties, Les Républicains and Rassemblement National, have expressed concerns about the rights of the unborn and doctors' freedom of conscience.

Freedom Vs Right

Amidst the controversy, left-wing factions argue for defining the provision as a 'right' instead of a 'freedom'. However, the State Council, France's highest administrative court, found no legal distinction between the two terms. Dupond-Moretti described the drafted text as balanced and urged that this is the opportune moment for its passage.