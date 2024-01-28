France Halts Funding to UNRWA Amidst Serious Allegations

In a significant development, France has put a halt on its financial aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). This move comes in the wake of allegations surrounding the involvement of UNRWA staff members in a Hamas-led attack on Southern Israel communities on October 7th. The French Foreign Ministry has labeled these accusations as "exceptionally serious" and declared the suspension of any new payments to UNRWA for the first half of 2024.

Implications of Funding Suspension

As France evaluates its next steps in light of these allegations, it plans to closely coordinate with the United Nations and major donors. This decision has potentially far-reaching implications, as UNRWA is predominantly reliant on voluntary contributions for funding its operations. Notably, the European Union is the agency's biggest benefactor.

“France has not planned a new payment for the first half of 2024 and will decide when the time comes of the action to take together with the United Nations and the main donors,” the French foreign ministry stated.

In response to the alleged involvement of its staff in the attack, UNRWA has confirmed the termination of several employees. The agency has also initiated an investigation into these unspecified accusations. The UNRWA's chief expressed shock and concern over these funding cuts, particularly given the agency's role in supporting two million Palestinian refugees in Gaza.

Global Funding to UNRWA Under Scrutiny

The allegations have cast a shadow on UNRWA's funding from several other countries as well. Other major donors, including the US, Germany, Britain, Italy, Australia, and Finland have also put a pause on their additional funding to UNRWA amidst these allegations. This collective response from global donors underscores the gravity of the situation and the likely challenges ahead for UNRWA.