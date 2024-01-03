France Condemns Israeli Ministers’ Remarks on Gaza Situation

In a recent development that has raised eyebrows globally, France has castigated comments made by Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir concerning Palestinians and Jewish settlers in Gaza. The French foreign ministry characterized the remarks made by the Israeli Finance Minister and National Security Minister as provocative and irresponsible, sparking concerns that such declarations could intensify tensions in the region.

Macron’s Call for De-Escalation

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Israel to refrain from escalation, particularly in Lebanon, following the assassination of senior Hamas official Saleh Al-Arouri in an Israeli missile strike in southern Beirut. Macron underscored the necessity for a enduring ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, airing his profound worry about the substantial number of civilian casualties and the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Criticizing the Provocative Comments

France rebuked the ‘provocative’ comments made by Israeli ministers advocating for Palestinians to emigrate from Gaza and Jewish settlers to return to the territory. The French foreign ministry appealed to Israel to abstain from such incendiary declarations, which are perceived as irresponsible and stoke tensions.

US Condemns Israeli Ministers’ Comments

The United States also denounced comments by Israeli Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir advocating for the resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza and for Jewish settlers to return to the beleaguered territory. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller dismissed the statements as inflammatory and irresponsible, restating the U.S. stance that Gaza is Palestinian land.

Amid the deadliest ever Gaza war, triggered by Hamas’ attacks on Israel, resulting in a significant number of casualties, life in Gaza is onerous with over 1.93 million displaced and stringent restrictions on food, fuel, and water. The lack of clean water is causing health issues, adding to the grave situation.

Macron’s Dialogue with Israeli Minister

Macron had a telephonic conversation with the Israeli minister and war cabinet member Benny Gantz, emphasizing the need to avoid any escalatory attitude, particularly in Lebanon. The French President reiterated his call for a lasting ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, expressing concern about the civilian death toll in Gaza. The war in Gaza was triggered by Hamas’s attack on October 7, resulting in the deaths of around 1,140 people in Israel and at least 22,185 people in Gaza, mostly women and children.