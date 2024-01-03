en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

France Condemns Israeli Ministers’ Remarks on Gaza Situation

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:35 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 9:07 am EST
France Condemns Israeli Ministers’ Remarks on Gaza Situation

In a recent development that has raised eyebrows globally, France has castigated comments made by Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir concerning Palestinians and Jewish settlers in Gaza. The French foreign ministry characterized the remarks made by the Israeli Finance Minister and National Security Minister as provocative and irresponsible, sparking concerns that such declarations could intensify tensions in the region.

Macron’s Call for De-Escalation

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Israel to refrain from escalation, particularly in Lebanon, following the assassination of senior Hamas official Saleh Al-Arouri in an Israeli missile strike in southern Beirut. Macron underscored the necessity for a enduring ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, airing his profound worry about the substantial number of civilian casualties and the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Criticizing the Provocative Comments

France rebuked the ‘provocative’ comments made by Israeli ministers advocating for Palestinians to emigrate from Gaza and Jewish settlers to return to the territory. The French foreign ministry appealed to Israel to abstain from such incendiary declarations, which are perceived as irresponsible and stoke tensions.

US Condemns Israeli Ministers’ Comments

The United States also denounced comments by Israeli Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir advocating for the resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza and for Jewish settlers to return to the beleaguered territory. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller dismissed the statements as inflammatory and irresponsible, restating the U.S. stance that Gaza is Palestinian land.

Amid the deadliest ever Gaza war, triggered by Hamas’ attacks on Israel, resulting in a significant number of casualties, life in Gaza is onerous with over 1.93 million displaced and stringent restrictions on food, fuel, and water. The lack of clean water is causing health issues, adding to the grave situation.

Macron’s Dialogue with Israeli Minister

Macron had a telephonic conversation with the Israeli minister and war cabinet member Benny Gantz, emphasizing the need to avoid any escalatory attitude, particularly in Lebanon. The French President reiterated his call for a lasting ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, expressing concern about the civilian death toll in Gaza. The war in Gaza was triggered by Hamas’s attack on October 7, resulting in the deaths of around 1,140 people in Israel and at least 22,185 people in Gaza, mostly women and children.

0
France Israel Politics Social
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

French Foreign Ministry's Nuanced Stance on Belgorod Strikes: A Legitimate Act of Defense

By Safak Costu

Cinesteam: Cemag Care's Innovative Solution for Malodorous Wounds

By Mahnoor Jehangir

France Announces Strategic Shift in Weapons Supply to Ukraine

By Mahnoor Jehangir

French Diplomat Didier Talpain Debuts as Conductor in Kolkata

By BNN Correspondents

Futuroscope Gears Up for Exciting New Attractions Amid Rising Populari ...
@Environmental Science · 27 mins
Futuroscope Gears Up for Exciting New Attractions Amid Rising Populari ...
heart comment 0
Sodexo Announces Upcoming Shareholder Vote on Pluxee Spin-Off and Listing

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Sodexo Announces Upcoming Shareholder Vote on Pluxee Spin-Off and Listing
The Carmat Heart: A Revolutionary Leap in Artificial Heart Technology

By Mahnoor Jehangir

The Carmat Heart: A Revolutionary Leap in Artificial Heart Technology
Katherine Ryan Expresses Discontent Over Disneyland Paris Visit

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Katherine Ryan Expresses Discontent Over Disneyland Paris Visit
Global Stock Markets Display Volatility Amidst Shifting Expectations and Tensions

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Global Stock Markets Display Volatility Amidst Shifting Expectations and Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
FDA Approves Intensity Therapeutics' Phase 3 Trial for Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment
23 seconds
FDA Approves Intensity Therapeutics' Phase 3 Trial for Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment
Arjun Atwal Backs PM Modi's Vision for Pravasi Sports
29 seconds
Arjun Atwal Backs PM Modi's Vision for Pravasi Sports
Manitoba's Silent Healthcare Crisis: Nurses Under Pressure
1 min
Manitoba's Silent Healthcare Crisis: Nurses Under Pressure
Challenging New Year's Resolutions: A Daily, Flexible Approach to Achieving Goals
2 mins
Challenging New Year's Resolutions: A Daily, Flexible Approach to Achieving Goals
Ketone Supplements May Impede Athletic Performance, Study Suggests
2 mins
Ketone Supplements May Impede Athletic Performance, Study Suggests
French Foreign Ministry's Nuanced Stance on Belgorod Strikes: A Legitimate Act of Defense
3 mins
French Foreign Ministry's Nuanced Stance on Belgorod Strikes: A Legitimate Act of Defense
Scaling New Heights: Abdulrahman Alabdu's Mission to Pioneer Rock Climbing in Saudi Arabia
4 mins
Scaling New Heights: Abdulrahman Alabdu's Mission to Pioneer Rock Climbing in Saudi Arabia
ICC Spotlights Future Stars with Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 Nominations
5 mins
ICC Spotlights Future Stars with Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 Nominations
RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh's Remarks Ignite Controversy
5 mins
RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh's Remarks Ignite Controversy
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app