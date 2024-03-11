France Champions Fight Against Sexual Violence in Conflict, Calls for Israel-Palestine Ceasefire

During a pivotal United Nations meeting on March 11, 2024, France's Permanent Representative, Mr. Nicolas de Riviere, delivered a powerful speech condemning sexual violence in conflict zones, particularly highlighting recent atrocities committed in the Israel-Palestine conflict. Riviere criticized the use of rape as a weapon of war by Hamas and other terrorist groups, stressing the need for immediate action and accountability to combat these heinous acts.

Condemning Sexual Violence as a War Weapon

France's stance at the UN Security Council meeting was clear and firm. Sexual violence in conflict zones, especially rape used as a tactic of war, was vehemently condemned. The October 7 incidents, recognized by the UN and documented in the Special Representative's report, served as a stark reminder of the barbarity of such acts. France called for the acknowledgment of these crimes and stressed the importance of penalizing the perpetrators to prevent future occurrences. The French representative also highlighted the broader issue of sexual violence against Palestinian men and women in detention, urging for thorough investigations in accordance with international law.

Advocating for a Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

With the onset of Ramadan and no ceasefire in sight, France reiterated its call for an immediate halt to hostilities to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and ensure civilian protection. The speech underscored the dire humanitarian crisis faced by the population and criticized the insufficient access to aid. Riviere appealed to Israel to open access routes, including the port of Ashdod, to allow for the massive delivery of aid. This plea underscored the urgency of meeting the basic needs of civilians caught in the conflict.

Pushing for a Two-State Solution

At the heart of France's message was a strong advocacy for the two-state solution as the only viable resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. The French representative emphasized that this approach is essential not only for meeting the security needs of Israel and its people but also for fulfilling the Palestinians' legitimate aspirations for a state. By committing to this end, France positioned itself as a staunch supporter of peace and security in the region, aiming to foster a future where both states can coexist peacefully.

The implications of France's statements at the UN are profound, signaling a renewed international focus on combating sexual violence in conflict zones and resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict through peaceful means. As the world watches, the call for accountability, humanitarian aid, and a lasting peace agreement underscores the urgency of addressing both the immediate and long-term challenges facing the region.