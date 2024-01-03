France and Morocco’s Diplomatic Rift over Western Sahara Intensifies in 2024

As 2024 dawns, diplomatic tensions escalate between France and Morocco over their conflicting stances on Western Sahara. Morocco’s persistent pressure on France to recognize its plan for the disputed region has met with staunch resistance, further straining their relations. Moreover, France’s strengthening ties with Algeria, Morocco’s perceived rival, adds a new layer of complexity to the regional diplomatic dynamics.

Understanding the Western Sahara Dispute

At the heart of the discord lies the contentious region of Western Sahara. This disputed territory is claimed by Morocco, while the indigenous Sahrawi people, under the leadership of the Polisario Front, aspire for independence. The international community mirrors this divide, with some nations backing Morocco’s claim, others supporting Sahrawi self-determination.

Domestic Unrest and International Repercussions

Meanwhile, in Morocco’s capital, Rabat, thousands of protesters demand an end to their country’s ties with Israel amidst the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Despite Morocco’s policy of normalizing relations with Israel, established under a US-brokered deal in 2020, the protesters remain staunchly pro-Palestinian. This deal also included the controversial recognition by Washington of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Regional Dynamics and Economic Impact

Adding to the region’s volatility, Algeria has frozen trade with Spain over the Western Sahara dispute, causing a significant drop in their annual trade. The diplomatic fallout has impacted multiple sectors, including the food industry, chemical products, and red meat and livestock sales. The disruption of trade through the Suez Canal, caused by the Houthi group, is exacerbating the situation, leading to increased shipping costs and extended delivery times for imported goods, impacting countries reliant on imports like Jordan.

The ongoing diplomatic rift between France and Morocco over the Western Sahara issue, coupled with other regional dynamics, raises concerns about the stability and future cooperation in the Maghreb region. The historical ties between France and Morocco stand tested as they navigate these choppy diplomatic waters.