en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Fra Hughes Criticizes Israel’s Military Actions in Gaza: A Deeper Look at Civilian Impact

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:23 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:04 pm EST
Fra Hughes Criticizes Israel’s Military Actions in Gaza: A Deeper Look at Civilian Impact

In the complex and violent tableau of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, political commentator Fra Hughes presents a stark perspective on the ongoing conflict involving Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Hughes asserts that Israel’s military actions are causing widespread devastation not just in the ranks of the militant group Hamas, but crucially, among the civilian population and infrastructure within the Gaza Strip.

Deeper Impact on Civilians

Highlighting the collateral damage, Hughes underscores the impact extending further than the immediate targets. The Israeli military operations, according to Hughes, are significantly affecting the daily lives of ordinary Gaza residents. The destruction encompasses essential services and facilities crucial for the civilian population’s survival and well-being. Over 70% of homes and half of the buildings in the Gaza Strip have been damaged or destroyed, causing a grave humanitarian crisis.

(Read Also: Navigating the Intricacies of the U.S.-Israel Relationship: An Exploration of the Recent Emergency Arms Sale)

Repercussions on Infrastructure

With over 29,000 bombs, munitions, and shells dropped on the Strip, the infrastructure damage is extensive and irreparable. This includes water, electrical, communications, and healthcare systems – the very lifelines of a functioning society. The devastation has displaced nearly two million residents, causing acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines. The Palestinian death toll from Israeli army’s ongoing attacks since October has risen to 21,672, with 56,165 others injured.

(Read Also: Bat Hefer: A Town Under Threat and the Unseen War Beneath Gaza)

Political and Humanitarian Perspectives

Hughes’ remarks imply a call for a reassessment of the nature of Israel’s military campaigns in Gaza, focusing on the humanitarian consequences for the civilian population. His critical views contribute to the discourse surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The situation is marked by complex geopolitical dynamics and differing narratives, and Hughes’ perspective sheds light on the often overlooked civilian impact. His critique serves as an important reminder that the pulse of a story lies in its human element, beyond the surface politics and military strategies.

Read More

0
Human Rights International Relations Politics
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Del Monte Sued Over Violence Allegations at Kenyan Plantation

By Israel Ojoko

Teenage Warrior Leads Fight Against FGM in Narok County

By Israel Ojoko

Peter Obi Visits IDPs, Donates N5 Million Following Deadly Attack

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Israeli Activist Gaia Dan Highlights Repression Faced by Protesters

By Shivani Chauhan

Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Morales' Re-election Ambitions ...
@Bolivia · 3 hours
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Morales' Re-election Ambitions ...
heart comment 0
Hamas Terror Attacks Unearth Horrors of Widespread Sexual Violence in Israel

By BNN Correspondents

Hamas Terror Attacks Unearth Horrors of Widespread Sexual Violence in Israel
Taliban Criticizes UN’s Plan to Appoint Special Envoy for Human Rights

By BNN Correspondents

Taliban Criticizes UN's Plan to Appoint Special Envoy for Human Rights
Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor Reports Systematic Theft by Israeli Army in Gaza

By Shivani Chauhan

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor Reports Systematic Theft by Israeli Army in Gaza
Somali Cabinet Approves Landmark Human Rights Bills

By Safak Costu

Somali Cabinet Approves Landmark Human Rights Bills
Latest Headlines
World News
Florida Governor DeSantis Indicates Willingness to Pardon Trump, Sparks GOP Debate
1 min
Florida Governor DeSantis Indicates Willingness to Pardon Trump, Sparks GOP Debate
Kitwe Mayor Lauds Progress of Constituency Development Fund: A Catalyst for Local Development
2 mins
Kitwe Mayor Lauds Progress of Constituency Development Fund: A Catalyst for Local Development
New Legislative Proposal Seeks to Criminalize Delayed Payment of Salaries
6 mins
New Legislative Proposal Seeks to Criminalize Delayed Payment of Salaries
Dr. Gladys McGarey at 103: An Inspiring Figure in Holistic Medicine
10 mins
Dr. Gladys McGarey at 103: An Inspiring Figure in Holistic Medicine
Australia Echoes with Pro-Palestine Solidarity for 11th Consecutive Weekend
11 mins
Australia Echoes with Pro-Palestine Solidarity for 11th Consecutive Weekend
NFL Continues to Dominate Television Viewership in 2023
20 mins
NFL Continues to Dominate Television Viewership in 2023
Lipscomb Bisons Triumph in Nail-Biting Clash Against Florida State Seminoles
25 mins
Lipscomb Bisons Triumph in Nail-Biting Clash Against Florida State Seminoles
Nigeria’s 2024 Budget Increased by N1.2 Trillion: Exploring the Reasons
25 mins
Nigeria’s 2024 Budget Increased by N1.2 Trillion: Exploring the Reasons
Czech President Bypasses UNSC Meeting on Ukrainian Shelling: A Stand on Conflict
26 mins
Czech President Bypasses UNSC Meeting on Ukrainian Shelling: A Stand on Conflict
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
3 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
4 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
6 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
7 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
8 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
8 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
8 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
8 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
9 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app