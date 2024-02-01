Fox's 'Outnumbered' Criticizes Biden's EV Charging Credits: A Misrepresentation?

President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act has come under fire from Fox's 'Outnumbered'. The show criticized the expansion of tax credits for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, suggesting it disproportionately benefits wealthy areas like Martha's Vineyard. This critique was triggered by a Daily Caller article that accused the Biden administration of dubbing affluent locations as 'low-income' to qualify for these subsidies. However, this accusation misses the broader picture and purpose of the legislation.

Understanding the Alternative Fuel Vehicle Refueling Property Credit

According to the Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service, the Alternative Fuel Vehicle Refueling Property Credit is not solely based on income. The credit, designed to encourage the adoption of clean vehicles, offers a tax benefit for up to 30% of the cost of installing EV charging stations. Eligibility is determined by census tracts, with low-income community tracts and non-urban tracts both qualifying.

The Case of Martha's Vineyard

In Dukes County, where Martha's Vineyard is located, 22% of tracts qualify as low income while the rest are eligible because they are rural. Critics from Fox have misrepresented the situation by suggesting that the policy only benefits the rich and disregarding the broader intention of the legislation to improve EV infrastructure and make clean vehicles more accessible.

Biden's Infrastructure Law in Action

Recent actions under President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law manifest this broader intent. The City of Palmdale was awarded a $14.8 million grant from the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Opportunity (CFI). This grant will cover 80% of the cost of implementing the EVequity Leadership Project across 15 cities and one school district in Los Angeles County. The project aims to deploy publicly accessible EV charging and alternative fueling infrastructure, addressing challenges in disadvantaged communities. It involves installing 390 Level 2 chargers and 22 DC fast chargers at 46 strategically chosen locations. This initiative is a testament to the commitment to fostering sustainable and inclusive solutions in Los Angeles County and will contribute to reducing air quality impacts in communities facing significant challenges.