Fox News Poll Shows Decline in Support for Israelis Among US Voters Post Hamas Attack

Recent data from a Fox News poll reveals a significant shift in American voter sentiment regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with support for Israel decreasing among key demographic groups. This change comes in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, marking a notable alteration in public opinion from previous months. President Biden's evolving stance on Israel, from initially unwavering support to criticism of the Gaza Strip response, mirrors this broader trend of diminishing backing.

Changing Public Sentiment

The latest survey indicates that while a majority of voters continue to side with Israelis over Palestinians, the margin has considerably narrowed from a 50-point difference shortly after the Hamas attack to a 31-point margin. This shift is primarily attributed to changing perspectives among liberals, Democrats, younger voters, and women. Meanwhile, support among Republicans, conservatives, and White evangelicals for Israel has remained relatively stable. The poll also highlights a decrease in favorable views towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, alongside critical voices from within the US, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's call for new leadership in Israel.

Broader Foreign Policy Concerns

Apart from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the poll sheds light on American voters' views on other international issues, such as the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. It reveals a divided opinion on the duration of US support for Ukraine, with a slight preference for a limited timeframe. Furthermore, foreign policy ranks lower in voters' priorities for the 2024 election, trailing behind domestic issues like the economy, election integrity, and immigration. The situation at the southern US border remains a significant concern, with the majority blaming both Congress and the White House for the crisis.

Implications for Future Relations

This shift in public opinion could have profound implications for future US foreign policy and its approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The decreasing margin of support for Israel among American voters suggests a growing call for a reevaluation of the US's long-standing position. It also reflects broader global trends of waning international support for Israel's military actions against Hamas, raising questions about the potential impact on future diplomatic relations and peace negotiations. As the conflict continues to evolve, so too will the international community's response, influenced by changing perceptions and political pressures.