Fox News Outperforms CNN, MSNBC in 2024 Q1 Viewership, Dominating Cable News

Fox News Channel achieved a significant milestone in the first quarter of 2024 by outperforming CNN and MSNBC combined in total day and primetime viewership, marking its dominance in the cable news landscape. This period saw Fox News not only maintain its lead as the most-watched cable news network but also record its highest viewership since the first quarter of 2023, underscoring the channel's enduring appeal and influence among viewers.

Unrivaled Audience Engagement

During the first quarter of 2024, Fox News averaged two million viewers in primetime and 1.3 million in total day viewership, firmly establishing itself as the number one cable news network. This impressive performance was bolstered by flagship programs such as 'The Ingraham Angle,' 'Jesse Watters Primetime,' 'Hannity,' and 'Gutfeld!,' which consistently attracted large audiences. 'The Five,' a non-primetime show, emerged as the most-watched program in cable news for the 10th consecutive quarter, highlighting the network's broad appeal across different timeslots.

Comprehensive Coverage and Analysis

Fox News Channel's comprehensive news coverage and analysis contributed to its viewership success, with the network airing 95 of the top 100 telecasts in cable news for the entire quarter. Programs like 'Special Report with Bret Baier' and 'FOX & Friends' led their timeslots, demonstrating the network's ability to connect with its audience through diverse content offerings. Additionally, 'Cavuto Live' and 'Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo' secured top positions in weekend news, further solidifying Fox News Channel's leadership in cable news viewership.

Impact and Implications

